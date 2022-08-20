Flawless skin: Indulge in some TLC and get radiant, glowing skin

New Delhi: When we browse through any lifestyle magazine today, one noticeable change that we'll observe is that skincare is finally getting its due. Earlier the conversations were all about make-up; we have finally progressed to understand that without good skin, make-up can do little. Hence, the Holy Grail we are chasing today is a skincare routine that's go-to for all skin types.



Getting the basics right



Ideally, we should tend to our skin at least twice every day, which is also known as the AM-PM skin routine. In the morning, cleanse your skin of all the products from the previous night. This first layer is also known as an active layer which is based on what your skincare actually needs such as (pigmentation, dehydration of skin, and anti-ageing). Based on the concerns apply active, treatment-based products such as (Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide). The next step is applying a moisturiser on the basis of your skin type. For Oily skin, use a gel-based moisturiser and for dry skin, use a cream-based moisturiser. The final steps include applying sunscreen with SPF 30 and above. For people who apply make-up, sunscreens with foundation are also available.



In the evening, always start with cleansing your skin: You can use a cleanser that is soap free if you have sensitive or dry skin and a regular face wash if you have oily skin to wash your face. Apply your active ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, or Retinol. The final step includes applying a moisturiser. This is the best time to exfoliate your skin.



There are three key factors to remember here:

A 60-second pause between each step helps in the meticulous application and affords enough time for the skin to soak in the products.

Try to stick to the steps as mentioned because there`s a science to it. The lighter products or ones that require deeper penetration are applied initially to be sealed in with the heavier products.

As it is said, less is more, absorption of anything beyond the 3 layers is not possible.



Personalising the routine



As of now, we have been discussing the skincare regime at its most basic; when your skin needs more help, you need to do more. Hence, if you're in your early 30s, you could add some anti-ageing ingredients to your regimes such as Hyaluronic acid (HA) or ceramides. The former is a particularly strong contender and if you choose it in the form of a skin bio-remodelling treatment such as Profhilo, you`ll be looking at smooth, firm and youthful skin as a result. This is because this injectable form of pure HA aids your skin`s ability to generate elastin and collagen which are critical to the elasticity of young skin. Profhilo is widely known to slow down the ageing process. Skin boosters like this help immensely in retaining the moisture of the skin from within to give you a flawless appearance.



The basic go-to skincare routine is as simple as 'abc...' but to customize it to your skin's requirement takes some work. Always remember to keep your skin's health central when you customize your regime.



(Dr Gurjot Marwah, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant surgeon at Dr Marwah's Clinic, Mumbai)

(Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed)