Follow These Expert-Recommended Tips To Take Care Of Your Nails This Summer

Summer is all about fun in the sun, beach outings, and showing off those fabulous nails! With the sunny season upon us, it's essential to step up our nail care game to keep our nails looking fresh and vibrant. Experts in nail care from Tip and Toe Salon share the importance of maintaining healthy and beautiful nails, especially during the summer months. Don't let the sun and heat take a toll on your nail health; follow these expert-recommended tips to keep your nails looking fabulous.

Hydration Is Key

Combat the drying effects of summer heat by regularly applying moisturising lotion or oil to your nails and cuticles. This simple step will help maintain their strength and flexibility, reducing the risk of breakage.

Protect From The Sun

Protect your nails from the sun's harmful UV rays, just as you would protect your skin. Consider using a nail polish with UV protection or applying a clear topcoat containing SPF. When engaging in outdoor activities, wearing gloves can also provide an additional layer of protection against sun damage.

Gentle Drying For Strength

While summer is synonymous with swimming and water activities, excessive exposure to water can weaken your nails. After swimming or coming into contact with water, ensure you dry your nails thoroughly to prevent them from becoming soft and brittle. Using gloves during chores involving water can also help maintain nail health.

Use The Right Tools

Using the right tools is crucial for maintaining nail health. Avoid metal cuticle pushers, as they can cause damage and increase infection risks. Instead, opt for wooden or rubber cuticle pushers. Additionally, always use sharp, clean nail clippers and files to prevent nail splitting and peeling.

Follow A Healthy Diet

Besides external care, adopting healthy habits can significantly impact your nail health. Ensure a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals essential for nail growth and strength. Drinking plenty of water will also help keep your nails hydrated from the inside out.

By incorporating these simple yet effective nail care tips into your summer routine, you can enjoy strong, healthy nails all season!