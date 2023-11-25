From Layering Smartly To Choosing The Right Accessory: Here’s Your Style Guide For Winters

As the temperature drops and winter settles in, the challenge of maintaining a professional appearance while staying warm becomes a top priority for many working individuals.

While the weather calls for transitioning from comfortable and cool to comfortable and snugish; it is entirely possible to look polished and put together even in the coldest weather.

Here's a guide outlined by Latika Kapoor, Styling Head, of FS Life to help you navigate the world of professional winter attire.

Layer Smartly: Layering is the key to staying warm without compromising your professional image. Start with a thermal or silk base layer to trap heat close to your body. Add a stylish sweater or cardigan as your mid-layer, and finish with a tailored coat or blazer for a sophisticated look. This strategy allows you to adjust your clothing according to the fluctuating indoor and outdoor temperatures.

Invest in Quality Outerwear: Your winter coat is a crucial element of your work wardrobe during the colder months. Opt for a well-structured, insulated coat in a neutral color like black, camel, or gray. A tailored wool coat or a classic trench can seamlessly complement your professional attire while keeping you warm during your commute and outdoor activities.

Accessorize Thoughtfully: Accessories are not just for style—they serve a practical purpose in winter workwear. Invest in a good pair of leather gloves, a stylish scarf, and a hat that complements your overall look. These accessories not only add flair to your outfit but also provide essential warmth. Choose accessories in neutral tones or classic patterns to maintain a professional appearance.

Opt for Season-Appropriate Fabrics: Selecting the right fabrics is crucial for winter workwear. Fabrics like wool, cashmere, and tweed are not only warm but also exude a professional aesthetic. Cotrise and suede are fabrics that are anticipated to make a big deal this season. Incorporate these materials into your wardrobe with tailored trousers, skirts, and blazers for a polished and warm ensemble.

Tailored Fit Matters: A well-tailored outfit not only looks more professional but also helps to trap heat close to your body. Ensure that your winter workwear fits you properly, especially if you are layering. Tailored jackets, pants, and dresses not only enhance your appearance but also contribute to better insulation.

Experiment with Dark Colors: Dark colors have a slimming effect and are also more forgiving in terms of hiding any winter-related stains or dirt. Incorporate a mix of black, navy, and charcoal into your winter wardrobe for a professional and practical approach.

Don't Forget Indoor Attire: Remember that you'll be spending a significant portion of your day indoors. Choose clothing that is easy to layer and de-layer as you move between indoor and outdoor spaces. Avoid heavy, cumbersome outerwear that may be uncomfortable when worn inside.

Navigating winter workwear doesn't have to be a daunting task. By strategically layering, investing in quality outerwear, accessorizing thoughtfully, choosing warm yet stylish footwear, opting for season-appropriate fabrics, prioritizing a tailored fit, experimenting with dark colors, and considering indoor attire, you can maintain a professional and polished look throughout the colder months. Most importantly, be thoughtful about your body type and pick your attire accordingly. Always make sure to embrace your body and style rather than hoping onto trends set by influencers etc.