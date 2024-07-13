Glow Through The Monsoon: Your Essential Skincare Routine!

As the monsoon season rolls in, it brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, the increased humidity and fluctuating weather conditions can wreak havoc on your skin. To maintain a healthy and glowing complexion during the monsoons, it's essential to adapt your skincare routine to address the unique challenges this season presents shared by Mansi Sharma, Founder, The Honest Tree by Boddess Beauty.

Cleansing

The humid weather causes your skin to produce more oil, which can mix with sweat and dirt, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. Use a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that effectively removes excess oil and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Cleansing twice a day – once in the morning and once before bed – is crucial to keep your skin fresh and clean.

Exfoliating

Dead skin cells can accumulate more quickly during the monsoon due to the humidity, which can lead to dull and congested skin. Incorporate exfoliation into your routine 2-3 times a week using a mild exfoliant. Opt for products with natural exfoliants like jojoba beads or fruit enzymes to avoid irritating your skin.

Toning

Toners help to remove any residual impurities left after cleansing, tighten pores, and restore the skin’s pH balance. Choose an alcohol-free toner with hydrating and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or rose water. This will help maintain your skin’s moisture balance while keeping it calm and refreshed.

Moisturizing

Even in humid weather, your skin needs hydration to maintain its barrier function and stay healthy. Switch to a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that provides adequate hydration without feeling heavy or greasy. Gel-based or water-based moisturizers are excellent choices for the monsoon season.

Sun Protection

UV rays can penetrate through clouds and rain, causing damage to your skin even when it’s not sunny. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even if you’re staying indoors. Reapply every two hours if you’re outside. Look for sunscreens that are water-resistant and have a matte finish to combat the extra humidity.

Staying Hydrated

Hydration is key to healthy skin, and it’s easy to forget to drink enough water when the weather is cooler. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Herbal teas and water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber can also help keep your skin hydrated from within.

Adapting your skincare routine to the monsoon season’s unique challenges can help you maintain a healthy and radiant complexion. Focus on gentle cleansing, hydration, and protection to keep your skin balanced and glowing.





