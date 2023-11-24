Men's grooming during festive occasions has come a long way. A quick shave and a dash of cologne is no longer the norm. Men are embracing a new era of self-care, ushering in a grooming revolution that has transformed the way they prepare for celebratory occasions. In the past, the focus was often on traditional attire and minimal grooming.

Over the years, we've witnessed a significant shift in this paradigm. Today's man recognizes the importance of looking and feeling his best during festivities, and grooming plays a pivotal role in achieving that goal. To understand the grooming revolution, we need to delve into the essentials. Men have started embracing a comprehensive grooming routine that includes skincare, hairstyling, beard grooming, and carefully selected fragrances.

Mr Ankit Daga, Director, McNROE shares how self-care has become an integral part of daily routines and festive preparations for men.

Skincare

Mr Daga shares, men now understand that healthy, radiant skin is the foundation of any festive look. Cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting against the elements are the cornerstones of this grooming ritual. Products like facial cleansers and moisturizers are essential in the modern man's grooming arsenal to achieve a flawless, glowing complexion that enhances their festive appearance.

Haircare

Mr Daga explains, a festive look is incomplete without a well-styled mane. Men are experimenting with different hairstyles, from classic to contemporary. Pomades, waxes, and hair styling products are their trusted companions in achieving the desired look. Whether it's a suave pompadour or a trendy quiff, the modern man knows that his hair can make or break the festive look.

Beard Grooming

Mr Daga shares that beards, ranging from the subtle stubble to full beards, are making a strong comeback. But here's the catch – a well-groomed beard is non-negotiable.

Men are investing in beard oils, balms, and trimmers to maintain their facial hair with precision and finesse. The result? A beard that adds an air of sophistication to their festive attire.

Fragrance

Mr Daga explains, when it comes to fragrance, men are no longer content with the mundane. The choice of scent has become a reflection of their personality and style. They understand the impact of a great fragrance – it can create a lasting impression. With top notes, heart notes, and base notes, men are selecting fragrances that resonate with the occasion and their individuality. Be it the freshness of citrus, the warmth of oriental scents, or the sophistication of woody fragrances, men have a fragrance for every festive mood.

Across the globe, men’s grooming adapts to cultural traditions, preferences, and rituals. It's fascinating to witness how men from different backgrounds celebrate and express themselves through grooming during festivals.

The grooming revolution has ushered in a new era of self-care and style for men during festive occasions. The cultural and regional variations add a touch of uniqueness to these rituals, making them an integral part of the festive experience.