Hair Care 101: How To Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage

Hair care is essential to protect your hair from sun damage, which can lead to dry, dull, and discolored hair. Overexposure to sunlight can degrade hair proteins, causing damage and weakening strands. Protecting your hair from sun damage is crucial for maintaining its health and appearance. Sun exposure can lead to dryness, dullness, and discoloration, often referred to as "yellowing."

Effect of Sun Damage on Hair

Sun damage to hair occurs when ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun penetrate the hair shaft, breaking down its proteins and causing various forms of damage. This exposure can lead to dryness, brittleness, split ends, and discoloration, often manifesting as a yellow or brassy hue. Besides, UV rays can weaken the hair's structure, making it more prone to breakage and loss.

Ways To Protect Your Hair In Summer

Shilpa Halder Joshi, Senior Scientist (Hair), Research & Innovation, L'Oréal India shares teh secret to protecting your hair from the scroching sun this upcoming hot season.

To safeguard your hair, consider these effective strategies:

1. Cover up: Wear a wide-brimmed hat or scarf to provide a physical barrier against harmful UV rays, minimizing direct exposure.

2. Use UV protection products: Choose hair care products with UV protection to shield your hair from the sun's rays. Apply these before sun exposure to create a protective barrier.

3. Limit sun exposure: Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours. Seek shade whenever possible or utilize umbrellas for additional protection.

4. Rinse with cool water: After sun exposure, rinse your hair with cool water to remove saltwater, chlorine, or sweat, preventing further damage and maintaining hydration.

5. Deep condition: Incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your routine to replenish moisture and nourish sun-exposed hair, preventing dryness and damage.

6. Avoid heat styling: Minimize the use of heat styling tools like hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons, as excessive heat can exacerbate damage to sun-exposed hair.

Consistency in these practices is crucial for effective protection against sun damage. By integrating these strategies into your regular hair care routine, you can maintain healthy, vibrant hair despite exposure to sunlight.