Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Trendy Eye Makeup Looks You Can Try For This Ganeshotsav

When it comes to your self-expression, festival makeup enables you to tap into your creative side and inspires you to dive deep. And what could be more pure than the welcoming ceremony for our Ganpati Bappa? Sincerely, my dear women, the festival-inspired beauty looks I've given below will help you all feel more festive. Festival makeup trends for 2023 are emphasised and ethereal.

According to Sahibba K Anand, Delhi-based award-winning makeup artist, eye makeup is all about playing with colors, but with the proper formation and pattern, of course. So why create any segregation with the colors? Just pick any color and create the difference.

"Be the talk of the town; let everyone die for your eyes", says Sahibba.

Creative Eye makeup looks

This Ganeshotsav, you can create eye makeup looks that are both vibrant colors and have intricate designs. Here are some creative ideas:

1. Gold and Green Goddess: Use shimmery gold eyeshadow on your lids, with a pop of emerald green in the crease. Add some gold shimmer to the inner corners for extra sparkle.

2. Peacock-Inspired: Embrace the peacock's vibrant colors with shades of teal, blue, and green. Create a winged eyeliner for a beautiful yet bold look.

3. Traditional Red and Gold: you can’t go wrong with a classic traditional look using gold eyeshadow on the lids. Line your eyes with kohl for a dramatic effect. Don’t forget to finish the look with a red bindi.

4. Lotus Blooms: Use soft pink and coral eyeshadows to create lotus flower-inspired eye makeup. Add tiny rhinestones at the center or the edge of each petal.

5 Rangoli-Inspired: Mimic the intricate patterns of rangoli with a mix of bold and bright eyeshadows. You can even use a fine brush to add tiny dots and lines for authenticity.

Don’t forget to pair these eye makeup looks with a neutral or matching lip color to balance the overall look. Have fun and be creative with your makeup this Ganeshotsav!

Eye makeup looks for hooded eyes

If you have hooded eyes, it’s important to create some depth to make the eyes appear more deep set and bigger. For this, we can try out some different eye makeup looks:

1. Cut Crease: Create a cut crease with a light, matte eyeshadow on the mobile lid and a deeper shade in the crease. This technique adds dimension and makes your eyes appear, deeper, wider, and more defined.

2. Smoky Eye: Opt for a smoky eye with darker shades on the outer corner and crease. Blend upwards to lift the eye area and create the illusion of larger lids.

3. Shimmer on the Center of the Lid: Apply a shimmering eyeshadow or highlighter on the center of your lid. This catches the light and opens up the eyes.

4. Tightlining: Use a pencil eyeliner to tightline the upper waterline. This makes the eyes appear bigger and is a low-maintenance way of enhancing subtle definition.

5. False Lashes: applying false lashes can be a real game changer! You have to remember to use lashes that are fluttery, and not too dense and heavy.

Eye makeup looks for brown eyes

I feel green really compliments brown eyes. One can go with dark green, olive green, or sparkling emerald green. The second colour that goes really well with brown eyes is royal blue. You can smoke out the eyes with a beautiful blue eye shadow.

Another fun way to use colored eyeliners instead of eyeshadows. Using a Colored eyeliner in the water line, or near the lower lash line, blended out looks absolutely breathtaking! Last but not least is gold! combination of brown and gold is something that you simply cannot go wrong with. Not only does it enhance the eyes, but also makes the eyes look more festive.

Eye makeup looks for beginners

Some of the latest trending looks such as those of Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani: can be easily achieved in a few simple steps. Apply a light matte eyeshadow over the entire eyelid. Next use a dark brown pencil liner very close to the eyelashes, both on the top and the bottom lid.

Now, softly blend this out so that it doesn’t look too defined, and add a black pencil eyeliner in the waterline. Finish with curling your lashes and applying a good coat of mascara. You just cannot go wrong with this look!