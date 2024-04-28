History In Making: 60-year-old, Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez crowned as Miss Universe Buenos Aires

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old woman, from Argentina, made history by winning the Miss Universe title for Buenos Aires. Her victory announced Wednesday not only celebrates her remarkable journey but also showcases the pageants' dedication to diversity and inclusivity.

From La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province Rodriguez is more than a beauty queen; she is also an accomplished lawyer and journalist embodying the multifaceted nature of modern beauty. Her win reflects her determination to break barriers and redefine standards of beauty and age.

She is the first woman in her age category to receive such a beauty accolade. With her charm, poise, and infectious smile capturing the hearts of judges and audiences .Videos circulating on media capture her dedication as she gears up to represent Buenos Aires in the Miss Universe Argentina national competition scheduled for May 2024. Should she emerge victorious there Rodriguez will go on to represent Argentina on the stage, in the Miss Universe World Contest set to take place in Mexico on September 28, 2024.

"I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values," she told the media after her win.

Last year, the Miss Universe organization announced that there would be no age limit for pageant contestants. Starting this year, any woman over the age of 18 can participate. The contest was previously only limited to women aged 18 to 28.