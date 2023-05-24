topStoriesenglish2612618
NewsBeauty/Fashion
SUMMER MAKEUP TRENDS

Hottest Summer Makeup Trends - Check Here

Experiment with colour palettes and cosmetics and rock the summer of 2023 following these makeup trends.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • When it comes to makeup, the brighter the better this spring and summer
  • Whether you're rocking a pretty pink lip or a soft blue smokey eye, pastel hues are perfect for warmer weather
  • Glossy lids are perfect for summer because the look gives off a fun and flirty vibe

Trending Photos

Hottest Summer Makeup Trends - Check Here

The summer seasons are always full of exciting makeup trends. This is the time when we can experiment with colourful, vibrant looks that match the energy and spirit of the season! In this expert article by celebrity makeup artist - Priya Gulati, we're giving you some of the hottest trend predictions that you should keep your eye on!

5 Makeup Trends To Rock Summer 2023

1. Graphic Liner

This trend is all about creating bold, dramatic eye looks with liner. To get the look, start by applying a thick line of black liner along your upper lash line. Then, use a thinner brush to create a winged shape at the outer corner of your eye. You can also add a second layer of liner to make your eyes pop. For a more subtle take on this trend, try using coloured liner instead of black.

2. Neon Colour Palettes

When it comes to makeup, the brighter the better this spring and summer. That's right, neon colour palettes are in and they're perfect for creating bold and eye-catching looks. Whether you want to go all out with a colourful eyeshadow look or just add a pop of neon to your lipstick, there are plenty of ways to wear this trend. Not sure how to get started? We`ve got you covered with some tips and tricks on how to rock a neon makeup look.

3. Dewy Skin & Natural Glow

The third trend for spring and summer is dewy skin. This look is all about achieving a healthy, hydrated complexion with a radiant finish. To get the dewy skin look, start by applying a hydrating face mist or serum all over your face. Follow up with a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser for buildable coverage. Then, add a touch of luminiser to your cheekbones, browbones, and anywhere else you want to add a bit of shimmer. Lastly, set your makeup with a translucent powder to help it last all day long. For an extra dose of hydration (and to keep your makeup from melting in the heat), try using a setting spray after you powder.

Also Read: Underarm Pigmentation: Steps To Get Rid Of Them

4. Pastel Colours

When it comes to spring and summer makeup trends, pastel colours are having a moment. Whether you're rocking a pretty pink lip or a soft blue smokey eye, these hues are perfect for warmer weather. If you're looking to try something new this season, definitely give pastels a try!

5. Glossy Lids

Glossy lids are a trend that we've been seeing more and more of lately, and we think it's here to stay. This look is perfect for summer because it gives off such a fun and flirty vibe. To get the look, simply apply your favourite shimmery eyeshadow or even a clear lip gloss to your eyelids. Followed by some mascara and you`re good to go!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818