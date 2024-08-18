How To Build An Unisex Grooming Routine? Check- Tips For All Skin And Hair Types

Grooming is an essential aspect of self-care, yet it is often viewed through a gendered lens. However, personal care is not exclusive to any gender; everyone deserves to look and feel their best. Building a unisex grooming routine that caters to all skin and hair types is not only inclusive but also practical and efficient.

Here are some tips and tricks shared by Neeja Shah Goswami, CEO, Whiskers India to help one establish a comprehensive and effective grooming regimen.

Understanding one’s Skin and Hair Type

The first step in creating a unisex grooming routine is understanding one’s skin and hair type. This knowledge is crucial as it determines the products and techniques that will work best for each individual.

Building one’s Unisex Grooming Routine

After understanding one’s skin and hair type, one can begin building their routine. Here are the key steps and recommended practices:

Skincare

1. Cleansing:

○ Face: Use a gentle cleanser suited to one’s skin type. For oily skin, choose a foaming cleanser; for dry skin, opt for a hydrating cleanser.

○ Body: A mild body wash or soap that does not strip the skin of its natural oils is ideal. Look for products with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera or shea butter.

2. Exfoliating:

○ Exfoliate skin 1-2 times a week to remove dead skin cells and promote a smooth, radiant complexion. Use a gentle scrub or a chemical exfoliant (like AHAs or BHAs) suitable for one’s skin type.

3. Moisturising:

○ Face: Regardless of skin type, moisturising is essential. For oily skin, use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser. For dry skin, choose a richer cream. Combination skin can benefit from a gel-based moisturiser.

○ Body: Apply body lotion or cream daily to keep one’s skin hydrated. Ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides are excellent for maintaining moisture.

4. Sun Protection:

○ Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, regardless of the weather. Sunscreen protects one’s skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature ageing and skin cancer.

5. Special Treatments:

○ Face: Incorporate serums or treatments tailored to one’s skin concerns (e.g., vitamin C for brightening, retinol for anti-ageing, salicylic acid for acne).

Haircare

1. Cleansing:

○ Select a shampoo that matches one’s hair type. For oily hair, use a clarifying shampoo; for dry hair, choose a moisturising shampoo. Avoid washing hair too frequently to prevent stripping it of natural oils.

2. Moisturising:

○ Use a conditioner that complements one’s shampoo. For extra hydration, consider a leave-in conditioner or hair mask once a week.

3. Regular Hair Care:

○ Styling: Use heat protectant sprays before using hot tools like hairdryers, straighteners, or curling irons. Avoid over-styling to prevent damage.

○ Trimming: Regular trims every 6-8 weeks help maintain healthy hair and prevent split ends.

○ Frizz Control: Hair serums help to smooth the cuticle layer of the hair, reducing frizz and making hair look shinier and more polished.

4. Special Treatments:

○ Consider scalp treatments if one experiences dandruff or other scalp issues. Oils like argan or jojoba can add extra nourishment and shine.



