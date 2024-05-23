How To Combat Melting Makeup?

Makeup is not about covering your beauty, but it's truly about enhancing the real beauty of you. Over-application of foundation or other products can make the whole look cakey. This happens when products don't match the skin's texture and tone, causing them to melt and appear unattractive.

Raashi Tiwari, Director of Divaaglam, advises using a primer to protect the skin and create a smooth base. Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone and set it with translucent powder. Finish with a setting spray to lock in the look. These steps help maintain flawless makeup all day.

Foundation and compact powder should work together harmoniously, much like a well-matched couple. When combined, they blend seamlessly with body temperature, creating a perfect match for the skin tone. However, applying foundation directly can be harmful. A robust primer is essential to protect the skin and create an ideal canvas for makeup. Primers fill pores and smooth the skin's texture, allowing the foundation to adhere better and last longer. Silicon-based primers provide a matte finish and guard against sweat while illuminating or moisturizing primers are ideal for dry or humid conditions. A good primer ensures flawless, long-lasting makeup enhancing natural beauty.

Choosing the right foundation is crucial for a flawless look that withstands the elements. Vitamin C foundation, cream-to-powder, Aquaholic hydrating, or serum foundation offer lasting wear. However, the key lies in understanding your skin's needs. An oil-free formula suits oily skin, ensuring longevity. The perfect foundation enhances complexion, shields against humidity, heat, and stress, and keeps skin fresh, radiant, and resilient all day. Invest in the right formula, and empower your skin to face whatever comes its way with confidence.

A finishing touch to your makeup routine, translucent powder is essential. Whether in compact or banana form, it absorbs excess oil and acts as a sealant, ensuring your final look stays intact. This crucial step provides a polished finish, enhancing your confidence and readiness for any occasion. The translucent powder keeps makeup flawless all day.

A setting spray with hyaluronic acid boosts hydration, ensuring makeup stays put. This essential step locks in your look, keeping it fresh and flawless all day.

Eyeshadow primer is a game-changer for long-lasting eye makeup, enduring through sweat and tears. Pair it with waterproof eyeliner or drama gel to prevent makeup meltdown. This combination ensures your eye look stays flawless, no matter the conditions.

Matte lipstick provides a flawless, long-lasting finish in any circumstance. This reliable addition enhances your overall appearance, offering a polished and enduring touch to your makeup routine.