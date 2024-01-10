The Golden Globes have made a triumphant return, undergoing a significant transformation with new ownership and a fresh voting panel. Despite any potential drama, let's focus on the highlights. The 2024 Golden Globes once again featured the iconic red carpet, dazzling jewelry, and unforgettable beauty moments. Within the glitz and glamour, the event showcased remarkable beauty looks that captured everyone's attention.

Picture this: stars shining at the 2024 Golden Globes, all thanks to their talented beauty teams. We've got the lowdown on all the behind-the-scenes action, straight from the stylists who made the magic happen. Keep scrolling to find out how you can recreate these looks that are still sizzling hot from the red carpet!

America Ferrera

Aviva took inspiration from the old Hollywood glamour of America’s custom silver gown. She wanted to make America’s glam something unexpected compared to traditional old Hollywood aesthetics by creating a final result that looks lived in and touchable, while remaining true to America’s modern and fresh personality.

STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:

STEP 1: From wet hair Aviva prepped America’s hair Moisture Leave-In Conditioner and volumizing blow dry spray and then used high heat and high air flow settingsto rough dry her hair using the soft smoothing brush attachment.

STEP 2: Once America’s hair was 50% dry, Aviva switched to the brush attachment at high heat and high air flow settings to give lots of volume at the roots and a bend on the ends. The bristles of the volumizing brush safely drive heat deep into the hair, getting the job done fast and effectively.

STEP 3: To create the undone, tousled texture, Aviva used hair styler straighteneron the medium heat setting for the parts of her hair from her ear down, starting at the base of her neck to not create a boxy shape. Texture and movement were added from the ear lobe and up. The Dyson corrale has copper flexing plates that are designed to gather the hair however you hold the iron. The iron can last for up to 30 minutes cordless and is great for multitasking with various glam team members working at once.

STEP 4: As a final step, Aviva used hair dryer with the flyaway attachment at high heat setting and low air flow setting to polish off the look. This attachment is great to gather the longer hair at the top while tucking away the flyaway utilizing the Coanda effect.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White won the Best Performance by a Male Actor, TV series – Musical or Comedy for the show ‘The Bear’. Celebrity Men’s Groomer KC Fee explains how she achieved the hair look for Jeremy’s winning night.

STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:

STEP 1: Working with Jeremy’s natural texture for the lived-in look, KC damps the hair and applies Argan Oil and Green Tea Powered Styling Foam to add hydration, volume and heat protection.

STEP 2: Then, she rough dries the hair with hair dryer the gentle air attachment on Medium speed and heat settings. This attachment diffuses the air creating a gentle, cooler airflow. KC then uses her fingers to naturally pull up on the root to give the hair more volume while wrapping the hair shaft around her fingers to define the waves.

STEP 3: Once the hair is 75% dry, she adds styling and thickening cream from root to tip.

STEP 4: Next, she goes back in with the Dyson Airwrap long barrel attachment curling away from the face on high heat setting and medium air flow setting to further define curls and create wavy texture.

STEP 5: KC then adds more swell styling and thickening cream to give the hair a healthy, hydrated feel.

STEP 6: She finishes with volumizing hairspray throughout, so the look lasts all night.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez rocked the 2024 Golden Globes with a stunning hairstyle styled by Marissa Marino, effortlessly blending sophistication and chic. Her hair, a perfect balance of waves and elegance, stole the spotlight with grace.

STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN:

STEP 1: First we started with clarifying detox shampoo and following with intense moisture mask to have optimal shine.

STEP 2: After towel drying the hair, I applied living proof restore perfecting spray and blow dried the hair with hair dryer and the professional styling concentrator attachment on medium heat and airflow settings.

STEP 3: Following, she smoothed the hair using hair styler straighteneron the medium heat setting and sectioning out the front hair pieces and clipped them away.

STEP 4: Then, I pulled her hair up in three sections to make sure it was secure with all meeting at the center crown of her head.

STEP 5: I then combed the front pieces into the ponytail leaving a center part and sprayed with Hairspray to secure all-night hold.