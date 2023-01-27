Is Charcoal Good for Your Skin? Dermatologist Reviews Benefits; 4 DIY Charcoal Face Mask for Glassy Skincare

Benefits of activated charcoal: The element charcoal in its natural form is simply black, sooty stuff you find at the bottom of a fireplace, a product that is produced when carbon-based materials, like wood, are burned. Activated charcoal and ordinary charcoal are frequently used interchangeably, but their functions differ slightly. The skin can benefit from activated charcoal, which is said to be safe to use on the skin.

Dr Soumya Jagadeesan, Associate Professor, Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi shared with Zee News digital the truth about the benefits of charcoal or activated charcoal on skin.

Is charcoal good for the skin?

Activated charcoal, often known as charcoal, is a common ingredient in scrubs, cleansers, and masks for the skin. The advantages of charcoal for skin are widely reported online, although there is minimal scientific support for these claims.

In general, charcoal is said to aid in clearing the skin of extra oil and pollutants. This potential advantage stems from the fact that charcoal is highly absorbent and has been researched for its capacity to lessen the effects of several poisonings when consumed. There is, however, limited information on the benefits of charcoal on the skin.

What are the benefits of charcoal?

The supposed health benefits of charcoal (which become active when heated, having opened pores) are based on the idea that it has a high absorption capacity and acts like a tiny sponge on the skin to remove dirt, oil, and bacteria, improving the texture and appearance of the skin as well as reducing pore size and acne.

The reduction in pore size is likely to be temporary, and there may be a slight exfoliation that removes dirt and dead skin cells to provide the appearance of smoother skin. However, very few studies have not been able to support these claims.

Therefore, until we have additional proof to support the claims, any positive effects of charcoal may very well be insignificant.

DIY Face Mask for radiant skin

1. Exfoliating Activated Charcoal Face Mask

Mix 1/3 cup of coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of activated charcoal powder and ½ a teaspoon of baking soda. Store in an airtight glass jar and apply once every week.

2. Blackhead-Busting Activated Charcoal Face Mask

Mix the rice flour and charcoal powder, add the oil and water. Then combine all to make a smooth paste, add a spoon of water if the paste is too dry. Store in an airtight glass jar and can apply twice every week.

3. Nourishing Aloe Vera And Activated Charcoal Face Mask

Blend the aloe vera gel with the powder until smooth. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week in an airtight glass jar.

4. Anti-Acne Activated Charcoal Mask

Blend 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, 1 teaspoon of bentonite clay, 1 teaspoon of activated charcoal powder and 2 to 3 drops of tea tree essential oil in a glass jar. Store this in the refrigerator. Apply every once a week.

Always consult a skin specialist before adding charcoal to your daily skincare routine.