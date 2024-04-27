Makeup Tips: Level Up Your Beauty Game With 7 Tips For Beginners

Beauty is all about highlighting your natural characteristics and feeling comfortable in your own skin. Expert tips and techniques will enable you to elevate your cosmetic routine, regardless of your level of skill with makeup. You might wish you had known these makeup tricks as a beginner, first started applying makeup. You can gain knowledge by practising daily or weekly and by watching lots of YouTube videos.

In a world where every day a new makeup trend is coming and going, having a reliable makeup kit is essential. Whether you're a beginner or a makeup pro, this ultimate kit can be your go-to collection of products and in this guide, Yashu Jain, Co-founder & CMO at Mattlook Cosmetics will share his insights on how this customized essential kit will further level up your makeup game.

Moisturize

Moisturizing is the first step in every makeup application to prepare the skin effectively. Make sure to have a high-quality moisturizer that provides the perfect base for your makeup to glide on seamlessly.

Primer

Another important component is a primer, which refines the texture of the skin and improves the duration of your makeup. It creates a smooth canvas and minimizes pores, which makes it an essential product of any beauty kit, regardless of skill level.

Foundation

Foundation is the base of any makeup look which helps to balance out even skin tones and provide a beautiful complexion. Always try to go for a lightweight tint or full coverage that matches your skin tone and type.

Concealer

Concealer is a powerful tool for minimizing imperfections like dark circles and blemishes while leaving you with flawless skin. Choose a creamy concealer that matches your skin tone or opt for a slightly lighter shade to brighten under-eye areas.

Highlighter

Highlighter is a multipurpose cosmetic product that provides a final touch-up to your beauty appearance. To achieve a radiant glow, it is usually applied to the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones, cupid's bow, and nose bridge.

Eyeliner, Mascara, and Eyeshadow palette

Essential eye makeup items include eyeliner, mascara, and an eyeshadow palette. Eyeliner defines and adds volume to the eyes, while mascara lengthens and volumizes the lashes which gives a more eye-catching look. Additionally, an eyeshadow palette allows for limitless creativity, ranging from subtle to stunning styles.

Lip Care

Lipstick and lip gloss are an essential part of every beauty kit. Choose a shade that suits your skin tone while also adding colour to your lips.