Monsoon Haircare Tips: 4 Homemade DIY Hair Masks For Frizz-Free Locks

While there is a good amount of romance associated with the monsoon, it's likely that your hair isn't coping so well! It is only right that you give your hair more love and attention, as well as extra care. And with a few simple at home masks , it's not even that difficult.

Rainwater may become particularly damaging to the hair and scalp due to particles that dissolve and different environmental conditions that might cause it to become acidic. Your hair may become dry, frizzy, and lacklustre as a result, and you may also have other hair issues including dandruff, itching, and hair loss.

Here are four simple DIY hair packs you may try at home to prevent hair problems and restore your hair's lustre and bounce.



Hair packs for monsoon

Caring for your hair is an essential aspect of self-care. This rainy season, Lavanya Chaudari, a creator on ShareChat, has shared some easy yet effective hair care tips that you can incorporate into your routine during this humid weather.

Don't allow the rain to ruin your hair. Take charge and pamper your gorgeous locks with these fantastic tips.

Curd and Mustard Oil Magic

One tried and tested remedy to combat frizz is the combination of curd and mustard oil. Before your routine hair wash, mix some curd and mustard oil and apply the mixture on your hair, ensuring it reaches from roots to tips. Allow it to sit for about half an hour and then wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Follow up with a conditioner to seal in the moisture and enjoy the wonders of frizz-free hair.

The Egg York Delight

Achieving silky and shiny hair is a dream we all have. You can make it a reality by using this fantastic hair mask. Take an egg yolk and mix it with the contents of a Vitamin E capsule. Apply the mixture generously to your hair, covering every strand. After leaving it on for half an hour, wash it off thoroughly with a gentle shampoo. Prepare to be amazed by the smoothness and shine of your frizz-free locks.

Aloe Vera's Natural Elixir

Aloe vera is a powerhouse of natural goodness that can work wonders for your hair during the monsoon. Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it to your hair, starting from the roots and working your way to the tips. Leave it on for a while to let the aloe vera penetrate your hair strands, giving them a nourishing boost. Rinse off with water and revel in the beautiful, shiny, and frizz-free results.

The Ultimate Hair Mask

In a bowl, combine one egg, one tablespoon of castor oil, some lemon juice, and a teaspoon of pure glycerin. Mix these ingredients thoroughly and apply the paste to your hair. Cover your hair with a plastic shower cap and let the mask work its magic for a few hours. Finally, wash it off with a mild shampoo, and voila! Say hello to smoother, frizz-free hair.

You no longer need to be concerned about bad hair days during monsoon thanks to these hair packs. You can keep your hair frizz-free during the rainy season by including these hair masks into your haircare regimen.