Monsoon Skin And Hair Care: Tips For Healthy, Glowing Skin

Now that the monsoon season has arrived, it’s crucial to revise the skin care and hair care routines to fight the upcoming challenges that this weather will bring. The rainfall may get good relief from the scorching heat of summer, but it also increases the humidity level which can harm our skin and hair.

To keep your skin and hair healthy in this season, here are some tips shared by Sherin Bhan, Co-Founder & Cosmetologist, Studio 1915 Luxury Aesthetic Clinic to help you navigate this rainy season with radiance:

● The first and most essential thing for your skin is to stay hydrated. Always drink an immense amount of water which helps keep your skin hydrated and fight the moisture loss caused by humidity. Hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables like watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, etc., should also be added to your diet, as these foods boost your skin’s hydration level naturally. External hydration such as applying a lightweight, water-based moisturizer is also important to prevent your skin from feeling greasy in the humid climate.

● In this weather, humidity levels are at their peak. Our skin produces more oil, which leads to acne breakouts and dullness. Use a gentle cleanser that effectively removes oil, dirt, and impurities from your skin without stripping off its natural oils. Add using an exfoliator once or twice a week to your skincare routine to shed off dead skin cells and tighten pores, which promotes healthy and glowing skin.

● Cloudy days doesn't mean that harmful UV rays of the sun cannot damage your skin. To protect your skin from getting damaged by UV rays, start using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply it every two hours, especially if you’re outdoors. Sunscreen not only shields and protects your skin from getting damaged by UV rays, but it also stops early aging and hyperpigmentation and keeps your skin glowing.

● Now let’s talk about hair care during the monsoon, it is necessary to keep your scalp clean and healthy. Taking care of your scalp in this humid weather is a must. Using a shampoo at least once a week to remove product buildup and excess oil, promotes a healthy scalp environment. Consider a gentle shampoo that cleanses the scalp without stripping its natural oils.

● After cleansing your scalp, deep conditioning your hair is also important. The peak level of humidity makes your hair frizzy and unmanageable, and in such situations, a nourishing hair mask can be applied once a week to restore moisture and enhance hair texture. Frequent usage of heat styling tools such as straighteners, hair wavers, etc. should be avoided as they can further damage your hair.

● Always use a hair serum after you cleanse your hair, as these products seal hair cuticles, reduce frizz, and add a healthy sheen to your locks. Add serum to your hair care routine to fight frizz and maintain smooth, shiny hair. Trim your hair regularly to boost healthy hair growth and get rid of split ends.