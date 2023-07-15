Monsoon Skincare Guide: How To Protect And Nourish Your Skin During Rainy Days

As the rainy season sets in, it brings relief from scorching heat but also poses new challenges for your skin. The humidity, dampness, and occasional showers can have adverse effects, leaving your skin vulnerable to various issues like infections, acne, and dullness. Oily and combination skin types suffer the most due to the imbalance in the secretion of oil and sebum.

Excessive amounts of sebum being secreted from the sebaceous glands means other skin-disrupting elements like dirt, and pollution stick to the skin like a bee’s hive, ending up clogging pores. This congestion of dirt eventually results in acne, blackheads, and other painful skin reactions.

However, with the right skincare routine, you can effectively protect and nourish your skin during the monsoon. Queenie Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, of Beauty by BiE shares tips on how to protect and nourish your skin during the monsoon season.



So if you’re already tired of monsoon-related skin ailments, here’s how you can make your great escape!

1. Swear By Double Cleansing

During the monsoon, your skin is not just exposed to oil-based impurities like makeup, SPF, and excess sebum, but also to water-based impurities like dirt and pollutants. The foundation of healthy skin this season should be built on a double cleansing routine, involving both an oil-based cleanser and a water-based face wash to ensure that your skin is thoroughly cleaned before you begin the rest of your routine.

2. Don’t Skip Your Moisturizer

We know our skin can feel oily and greasy during the monsoon, but believe it or not - skipping or skimping on your moisturiser will only make matters worse. Not moisturizing your skin can lead to an excess secretion of oils, because our skin starts believing it needs to compensate.

3. Protect With Sunblock

Don’t be fooled by overcast skies and an introverted sun. UV rays are still lurking and causing damage to your skin. Go for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Look for silicone-free sunscreens with no harsh chemicals that are non-comedogenic and feel as lightweight as a lotion.

4. Bid Adieu To Monsoon Acne

Clogged pores, blackheads, and blemishes are a recurring theme every rainy season. Fight them with a resurfacing mask or gentle exfoliator that frees your pores of stubborn impurities. Add anti-bacterial products with Japanese root extract or tea tree oil into your routine to prevent future breakouts. Avoid touching your face at all costs, and if you must, thoroughly wash your hands for 1 whole minute before you do.

5. Step Out In Waterproof Makeup

Switch out your heavy-duty foundation for light to medium-coverage ones. Primers and tinted moisturizers formulated with lightweight hydration like hyaluronic acid can make a world of a difference. Waterproof eyeliners and mascaras will brave the weather and stay intact throughout the day. These are foolproof ways to avoid streaking and further pore clogging during the rainy season.

6. Refresh Your Water

With summer’s sweltering heat left behind, it becomes incredibly difficult to drink adequate amounts of water every day. Change up your hydration routine with some coconut water for an added boost of essential nutrients. Naariyals, not your thing? Add a slice of lemon and some mint to regular water for similar benefits.

“It is imperative to curate a monsoon skincare regime suitable for your skin type and follow it diligently like a bible to relish the feel of hydrated, soft, supple, and illuminated skin. We must take care of our skin during this season due to a more compromised and sensitive skin barrier. The heated moisture in the air triggers bacteria, leading to allergic reactions like rashes, redness, and inflammation. Follow these quick tips and be rest assured that your skin will feel protected and nourished throughout the monsoon season,” Singh said.