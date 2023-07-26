Monsoon Skincare: Tips To Keep Your Skin Fresh And Healthy In Rainy Season

Monsoons bring with it much-needed relief from the scorching heat, inviting refreshing showers to take over.

However, seasonal change also brings unique challenges to our skin due to increased humidity and dampness. As the weather changes, it becomes important to adjust your care routine with small but easy tweaks. The skin experts at Nivea- Fresh Blends Shower Gel share the essentials of skincare during the monsoon season and how to keep a radiant looking skin. The first monsoon skin care advice for you to follow meticulously in order to achieve the best results is to follow your skincare routine during the rainy season as well.

We’ve rounded up some monsoon-friendly tips to pamper you and your skin and sail through the rainy season effortlessly:



Prioritize Cleansing And Thorough Drying

During the monsoon, it becomes even more crucial to keep your skin clean and dry. No matter what part of the country you are from, make sure to cleanse your face and body regularly. The rainy environment carries with it air filled with germs and dirt. Therefore, it becomes crucial to remove these harmful elements from your skin. A suitable face wash and body wash are sufficient to successfully help the cause. EMBRACE

Naturally Fruity Fresh Fragrances For Body

Monsoons call for a peak in humidity, and this means adding more refreshing solutions to your care routine. Fruits and nut-infused products are a great way to amp up the freshness and add more fun to your routine. One area where you can make a simple yet delightful switch is your shower gel. The naturally refreshing scents of fragrant shower gels can enhance your bathing experience, make shower time enjoyable and add a touch of luxury to your daily self-care routine.

Exfoliate The Dirt Off

Exfoliation is very helpful to get rid of dead skin cells and the dirt that may have accumulated on the skin. However, avoid using harsh scrubs that can irritate your skin and instead opt for gentle exfoliants containing natural ingredients like fruits or plant-based extracts. The key is to exfoliate in moderation - limiting the ritual to once or twice a week.

SPF Is Non-negotiable

If you think sunscreen is only necessary during the summer, think again! Rain or shine, sunscreen is a must-add to your daily routine to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Even on cloudy days, UV light can penetrate clouds and cause damage. Apply sunscreen, preferably with SPF higher than 30 at least 15 minutes before stepping out to keep your skin safe and healthy.

Moisturize For Hydration

While the increased moisture in the air during the monsoon might make you believe that moisturizing is unnecessary, it is even more crucial to maintain proper hydration for your skin.

Don't make the mistake of skipping this step in your skincare routine, instead, opt for a non-sticky, water-based body lotion that quickly absorbs into the skin - leaving it feeling nourished without any sticky residue.

Last but not least, tailor your care routine to suit your skin type, ensure an ample intake of water and indulge in nutrition-rich fruits. By following these simple steps, you can fully embrace the joys of the monsoon season without compromising your skin's health.