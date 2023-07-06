trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631710
NewsBeauty/Fashion
MONSOON

Monsoon Styling Tips: From Cotton Printed Dress To Moisturizing Lip Butter

The monsoon season is upon us. Here are some fashion and beauty tips to follow/

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Monsoon is sure to make the skin feel greasy; enriched with three fruit extracts, alcohol-free Vitamin C citrus fruits face toner is a must-have
  • Use a lip balm enriched with beeswax and shea butter
  • Wear vibrant prints this monsoon

Trending Photos

Monsoon Styling Tips: From Cotton Printed Dress To Moisturizing Lip Butter

Light breezes, verdant vistas, and frequent downpours. Unquestionably, monsoon requires a few necessities. To cherish the monsoon season, these breezy kurtas are definitely a cool embrace on sticky days. Adorned with a charming Chinese collar placket and quarter sleeves, Cotton Lambadi Slim Fit Knee Length Kurta beautifully captures the essence of contemporary fashion. After all – a little pink always makes that rainy day brighter! Floral, bright, and everything nice – a cotton-printed long dress is all you need for your upcoming coffee dates. Pair it with dainty earrings and a sling bag to finish the look.

Monsoon is sure to make the skin feel greasy; enriched with three fruit extracts, alcohol-free Vitamin C citrus fruits face toner is a must-have. Let’s say hello to a refreshed and glowy face!

While lip balms are always a must-have; this one right here is perfect for this season. Enriched with beeswax and shea butter, a pocket-friendly Fabessentials Coconut Cardamon Lip Butter is sure to make your lips happy and hydrated.

cre Trending Stories

Prints have something that adds to rainy days – agree? Bright, beautiful, and breezy chic cotton flared dress is sure to make you feel pretty. Team it with a pair of white slip-ons for a monsoon breakfast or brunch date!

Chai and rain are a match made in heaven – agreed? Complete your monsoon chai stories with an Instagram-worthy pink ceramic mug.

Confident. Delicate. Beautiful - a Passion Flower Body Spray is all you need to keep you smelling fresh all day, every day. Plus, it’s so handy it will easily fit in any sling or fanny pack that you are planning to carry!

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded