Never Make These Serum Mistakes, Expert Advices

You see, most people slip up when using serums — and as a dermatologist, the number of times I see these common skincare mistakes is somewhat alarming. Serums are light, quick-penetrating liquids packed with nutrients to address a specific concerns like fine lines, dark spots, or lack of radiance. But there are certain mistakes to be avoided to extract the most from these.

So these are the mistakes you should never make with your serum as shared by Dr Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics.

Serums should not be applied on damp skin: A common misconception is that serums can be applied to damp skin to help with absorption. But this can compromise the quality of the serum making it less active. Serums should be applied to clean, dry skin so that they can penetrate your skin and do their job properly.

Layering incompatible serums: Just like in humans, some ingredients just play nice with others, and sometimes oils or serums can layer in a way that ends up counteracting each other. For example, a vitamin C serum and retinol-based serum when used together can negate the efficacy of both. Be sure to research the compatibility of serums or consult a professional for optimal results without any negative side effects.

Not Following the Product Instructions: The other issue is each serum comes with a specific application, frequency of use and order investment and if you disregard the step-by-step guidelines you are not going to see the results you hope to achieve. Not doing so results in irritation, no effect or side effects. Please remember to always read and comply with the product instructions.

Skipping sunscreen: Many powerful serums make skin more sensitive to the sun, especially those with retinoids or exfoliating acids. Failing to apply sunscreen after using these serums may cause sunburns, dark spots, freckles, and skin aging. Active serums can require sunscreen!

Being impatient: Serums are made to perform slowly in your skin, deep into the layers. This will prevent you from having expectations for instant results and just giving up on the product before you have a chance to see its serp improvements. Be patient and be consistent, it might take weeks or even months for you to see improvements, but most of them are not overnight miracles.

Overdoing it with serums: Do not mistake serums as skin saviors — they are often highly concentrated and the use of multiple serums will irritate the skin, and cause clogged pores and other poor skin reactions. Instead, use one or two serums addressing your specific concerns, and switch them in as necessary.

Serums are a part of a larger skincare routine so while your serum is important it is not the only is step you should be taking for your anti-aging problems. If you do not do these previous steps or you just do some of them, the serums will not work or not work at 100% of their potential. A complete routine is essential for healthy skin.

You can make sure that they play nice together, they all deliver, and on the same note, you can get all the benefits like healthy young skin without any downside of the mistakes! So basically, consistent gentle exfoliation and following the suitable steps in your skincare routine can help you achieve glowing and healthy skin.