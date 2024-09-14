Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, known for working with stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, and Katrina Kaif, recently shared a video discussing hair Botox and Keratin treatments. In the video, he explained these popular hair treatments, broke them down for viewers, and shared why he never recommends them to his clients.

Amit posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "I recently did an AMA & this was the most asked question. Watch the video to know my thoughts." The clip begins with the stylist addressing a common question: whether hair Botox and Keratin treatments at salons actually improve hair health. It's a question many of us have likely pondered.

What Are Hair Botox and Keratin Treatments?

Amit first explained what these treatments are and their intended purpose. When talking about hair Botox, he said, "Hair Botox is actually a deep conditioning treatment that contains proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants. This coats the outer layer of your hair strands and seals these nutrients. This is a temporary solution, like 2-4 months."

As for Keratin treatments, Amit explained, "When we talk about keratin – it is actually a protein which is naturally present in your hair. But in this treatment, there are certain chemicals like formaldehyde, which is actually banned in many countries because it is carcinogenic. It can cause cancer."

Why Doesn't He Recommend These Treatments?

Amit went on to explain why he never advises his clients to undergo these treatments. He said, "Even though hair Botox is gentler on your hair, both the treatments involve the usage of heat to seal the nutrients in your hair. Whenever you use excessive heat, it changes the structure of the proteins, which are present in your hair."

He further elaborated, "In the short term, these treatments are going to give you what you actually want to see – You want to see frizz-free hair or smooth hair, it is going to give you that. But in the long term, because it becomes a vicious cycle that you keep doing it after every few months, you might end up having more damaged hair than what you started with. I don't recommend any of these treatments to my clients for mainly two reasons: one, I'm a natural hair texture person and two, I encourage my clients to improve their hair health in the long-term."

Amit Thakur’s insights provide a fresh perspective on the popularity of these hair treatments. While they may offer temporary results, the potential long-term damage, as explained by the stylist, raises important questions about their overall safety and effectiveness. Will you consider his advice before opting for these treatments?