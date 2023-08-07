Onion To Hibiscus - Expert Explains How Hair Masks With Natural Ingredients Rescue Your Hair From Damage

The monsoon season brings a sense of relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings its share of challenges for our hair. The increased humidity, rainwater, and dampness can create havoc on our tresses, leaving them frizzy, dull, and prone to breakage. Fortunately, nature has provided us with an array of natural ingredients that work wonders to rescue our hair from monsoon damage.

Embracing the wisdom of generations past, the use of these ingredients offers a ray of hope for those seeking a path to hair rejuvenation. In an era of conscious choices, the allure of natural ingredients as a sanctuary for damaged hair continues to captivate the beauty landscape.

Before diving into the solutions, let's understand the common hair problems that are faced during the monsoon. Frizz is the most annoying one, as the excess moisture causes the hair cuticles to swell, resulting in unruly locks. Dullness and lack of shine are other concerns, while pollutants and rainwater strip the natural luster of our hair. Furthermore, fungal infections on the scalp become a significant concern due to the damp environment, leading to itchiness and dandruff.



Also read: Dating Tips: 8 Signs You're Losing Yourself In A Relationship

Hence, to save your hair from all of the above-mentioned problems, here’s how adding natural ingredients to your hair care routine can just be the thing for you. Mr Gaurav Singh, Founder and MD, Atulya - Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited explains how hair masks with natural ingredients rescue your hair from damage.

Keratin

Keratin is a powerhouse of nourishment, known for its ability to penetrate the hair shaft and prevent protein loss while wheat protein deeply conditions your hair, making them frizz-free, manageable, and soft. Hair Masks with VegKeratin and wheat in them help to repair damaged hair and improves the overall texture by hydrating each hair strand. Amla and Bhringraj are ingredients that can immediately put a halt to hair fall. These ingredients nourish the hair and add strength, shine, and nourishment to your tresses while controlling hair fall and breakage. It penetrates deeply into the roots and provides adequate nutrients to keep your hair strong from root to tip.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is another incredible ingredient that helps stimulate hair growth, prevents dandruff, and calms irritated scalp. Also, this powerful flower helps delay premature greying of hair. The true benefits of black seeds are now being understood and adding them to hair masks helps to control hair fall and dandruff.

Onion

Onion is another powerful ingredient that can help control dandruff and calm irritated scalp. With anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, the addition of onion easily kills the dandruff-causing bacteria. The deep nourishment provided by these super ingredients ensures that each hair strand will become healthier, making them frizz-free, healthy, soft, and shiny.

Natural Hair Masks

To reap the maximum benefits from these natural hair masks, apply the mask evenly to damp hair, ensuring full coverage from roots to tips. Gently massage the scalp to improve blood circulation and enhance absorption. Leaving the mask on the scalp for 15-20 minutes will ensure that the incredible ingredients can give the best results. Use a mild sulphate-free shampoo afterward to rinse off the hair mask under lukewarm water. One can use the mask once a week or as needed, depending on the severity of hair damage.

“Monsoon hair damage is a common woe, but with the power of hair masks infused with incredible ingredients, you can transform your locks into a glossy, frizz-free, and healthy mane. Embrace the goodness of keratin, wheat protein, amla, bhringraj, onion, hibiscus, and black seeds to rescue your hair from the effects of the rainy season. With consistent care and a touch of nature's magic, your hair will bloom, just like the beautiful monsoon flowers,” Singh said.