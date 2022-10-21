NewsBeauty/Fashion
URFI JAVED

Mini skirt made of watches to bikini top made of stones: 5 times Urfi Javed SHOCKED us with her BOLD fashion choices - check PICS!

Urfi Javed's fashion sense has both surprised and shocked us. Be it a revealing top or a dress made of watches or razor blades, her quirky choice of clothes has ensured she remains in news!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Urfi Javed began her career with serials but became popular with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT
  • She has never shied away from making bold fashion choices
  • Urfi has often been the subject of trolling

Trending Photos

Mini skirt made of watches to bikini top made of stones: 5 times Urfi Javed SHOCKED us with her BOLD fashion choices - check PICS!

Ever since became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has continued to be in news. And it has been her clothes that have been the topic of discussion! Urfi's wardrobe is nothing like ours, nor is it like most other stars! Her clothes are made of blades (yes you have heard that right!), watches, glass, stones, safety pins, shells, and whatnot! While she has drawn flak for her choice of clothes, the actress has never shied away from owning her fashion choice! She has often been subjected to vicious social media trolling, but she has given it back to her trolls in style. As they say, love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore her!

Let's check out the five times when Urfi Javed took us by surprise with her choice of clothes:

When Urfi flaunted a skirt made of watches!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A dress made of blades, anyone!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 

When she just wore glitter, literally

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

 

Urfi's top was chain and lock

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A skirt and bikini made of coloured stones 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles