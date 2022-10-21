Ever since became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has continued to be in news. And it has been her clothes that have been the topic of discussion! Urfi's wardrobe is nothing like ours, nor is it like most other stars! Her clothes are made of blades (yes you have heard that right!), watches, glass, stones, safety pins, shells, and whatnot! While she has drawn flak for her choice of clothes, the actress has never shied away from owning her fashion choice! She has often been subjected to vicious social media trolling, but she has given it back to her trolls in style. As they say, love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore her!

Let's check out the five times when Urfi Javed took us by surprise with her choice of clothes:

When Urfi flaunted a skirt made of watches!

A dress made of blades, anyone!

When she just wore glitter, literally

Urfi's top was chain and lock

A skirt and bikini made of coloured stones