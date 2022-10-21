Mini skirt made of watches to bikini top made of stones: 5 times Urfi Javed SHOCKED us with her BOLD fashion choices - check PICS!
Urfi Javed's fashion sense has both surprised and shocked us. Be it a revealing top or a dress made of watches or razor blades, her quirky choice of clothes has ensured she remains in news!
- Urfi Javed began her career with serials but became popular with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT
- She has never shied away from making bold fashion choices
- Urfi has often been the subject of trolling
Ever since became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has continued to be in news. And it has been her clothes that have been the topic of discussion! Urfi's wardrobe is nothing like ours, nor is it like most other stars! Her clothes are made of blades (yes you have heard that right!), watches, glass, stones, safety pins, shells, and whatnot! While she has drawn flak for her choice of clothes, the actress has never shied away from owning her fashion choice! She has often been subjected to vicious social media trolling, but she has given it back to her trolls in style. As they say, love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore her!
Let's check out the five times when Urfi Javed took us by surprise with her choice of clothes:
When Urfi flaunted a skirt made of watches!
A dress made of blades, anyone!
When she just wore glitter, literally
Urfi's top was chain and lock
A skirt and bikini made of coloured stones
