Rainy Season Remedies: Mastering The Battle Against Dandruff!

Dandruff, a prevalent issue especially among individuals aged 18-25, is one of the most common concerns affecting the scalp. It arises primarily due to dry scalp conditions and microbial infections, which are also significant contributors to male pattern baldness. This problem worsens during the monsoon season, affecting both men and women. Since dandruff is caused by a build-up of dead skin, and in more severe cases, aggravated by a yeast-like organism, it tends to worsen during the monsoon season when the fungus responsible for it thrives as shared by Dr B L Jangid, Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi.

1. Choose the Right Shampoo:

Opt for anti-dandruff shampoos that contain effective ingredients like Ketoconazole, Salicylic Acid, and Selenium Disulphide. Since these shampoos contain sulphates, it is recommended to use a conditioner afterward. These components help combat the fungus responsible for dandruff, keeping your scalp clean and healthy.

2. Massage your scalp gently:

Scalp massage with oils can improve blood circulation. However, avoid leaving any type of oil on overnight. For best results, apply the oil for an hour and then rinse it thoroughly. This not only promotes hair growth but also helps prevent dandruff buildup by keeping the scalp nourished and moisturized.

3. Limit Hair Products:

Reduce the use of hair styling products such as gels and pomades, especially those containing alcohol because it can dry out the scalp and exacerbate dandruff. So look for alcohol-free products to maintain scalp health.

4. Maintain Hygiene:

Wash your hair frequently, ideally daily, to prevent oil and dirt buildup that can contribute to dandruff. After getting wet in the rain, ensure to wash your hair promptly to avoid dandruff flare-ups. Avoid using a blow dryer; instead, gently towel dry your hair to minimize scalp irritation.

5. Choose Products Wisely:

With numerous anti-dandruff products available in the market, it's crucial to select one suited to your hair type. Conduct a thorough analysis before choosing a product to avoid adverse effects and ensure effective dandruff control.

6. Avoid Home Remedies:

While home remedies like lemon or curd are popular, they may not effectively treat dandruff. Consulting a dermatologist for professional advice ensures you choose the right treatment suitable for your scalp condition.

7. Seek Professional Help:

If dandruff persists or worsens despite following these tips, consider consulting a dermatologist. They can provide personalized advice and recommend treatments tailored to address the underlying causes of dandruff.



