If you haven't already caught the drift, you're a tad bit late to the party, the beard is trending and how. It's out with moustaches, and "No Shave November," is making its impact. Throughout the year, a number of Bollywood celebrities have made it their mission to rock beards of every kind, sharp, sophisticated and even unruly. Here are a few names for inspiration.

Shahid Kapoor keeps The Royal Beard

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is no stranger to captivating audiences with his acting prowess. Over time, he has not only honed his acting technique but also his fully grown beard appearance. His fans were infatuated when he uploaded a picture of himself looking dapper and flaunting The Royal beard. This style is extremely versatile and combines a chin strip with a moustache.

Hritik Roshan in the Hipster Beard

In numerous movies, the actor has perfectly styled his beard. In the picture, the actor's fully grown moustache and beard appear rugged and all-time tough, manly.

Arjun Kapoor's twist on the Goatee Beard

The B-town actor has evolved with every movie he has been in, particularly in terms of the way he style himself looks. Here the actor is seen sporting a moustache and a thick beard most of the time, but here he adds the Goatee to it.

Ranveer Singh sports The Chinstrap Beard

Ranveer Singh has changed up his style from loud and vivacious to understated and elegant. His grooming habits reflect his change of mood. Since Gunday, the actor has perfectly pulled off every beard style, from a well-groomed stubble in Ram Leela to a lengthy, hanging beard in Padmaavat. His unique sense of style always makes headlines the chinstrap beard is also one of the hottest-trend beard types people are following in 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor turns to the Bushy Beard

Ranbir Kapoor's latest hit has him in the spotlight, snd dons a Bushy beard which is in keeping with his character in his latest flick. The is not too different to its longer traditional long bushy beard. Though the beard has a messier look, it is attractive. However, it needs a good beard-wash regularly to keep it detangled and soft.

Saif Ali Khan keeps a Long Stubble

With a beard that has changed with each of his iconic appearances, Pataudi's nawab is a charming character. The long stubble should be your go to if you want a well-groomed look with the robust locks. This style looks good on all types of faces and is great for those who suffer from patchy beard growth.

Bobby Deol the traditional Bushy Beard

Bobby looks effortlessly charismatic and stylish in this beard look and he is carrying this look with such a charm. The longer version is a traditional favourite amongst the old school in the Indian hinterland.

Vicky Kaushal the Viking

Vicky Kaushal has soon become the heartthrob of the nation with his on-screen performances and presence on social media with his soothing and charming beard look. He takes to the Viking beard which was a feature of Scandinavian warriors in the late 11th century. The popular beard type symbolises manliness and toughness, and is known for winners of battles.