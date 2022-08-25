Ayurveda is a form of natural medicine. The phrases Ayur (life) and Veda (science or knowledge), or knowledge of life, are the roots of the term Ayurveda. Ayurveda promotes an organic, balanced lifestyle and uses natural medical herbs to treat ailments. Ayurveda is the finest option due to the quality of natural components and organically-derived goods that don't harm your skin but instead make it healthy and vibrant in today`s world of harsh chemicals in skin care products. Long used as guidelines for skin care, Ayurvedic ingredients include ginseng, haldi (turmeric), tulsi, neem, and others.

What is Kumkumadi?

The Kumkumadi herbal elixir, which is prepared with a combination of substances that tend to treat skin conditions, is one such significant natural elixir. It's abundant in antioxidants, which lighten skin tone and promote healthy, radiant skin. Kumkumadi tailam is used in its pure form to achieve a young appearance and naturally give radiance to the skin because the mixture might vary.

Here are some reasons why you should add kumkumadi to your skincare routine right away and continue using it for the rest of your life:



Brightens skin:



Fabled with skin whitening & brightening properties, Kumkumadi gives your skin a smooth and bright look. The antioxidants help in blood circulation and reviving dull skin. Regular use of Kumkumadi right before sleeping will reduce spots and naturally make your skin glow from within. Using Kumkumadi Tailam organically is beneficial for all skin types and shows the best results.



Prevents acne and pimples:



Kumkumadi Tailam is extremely beneficial for treating skin infections and inflammatory conditions like acne, pimples and scars. Especially if you have oily skin, Kumkumadi is your favourite choice. The oil acts as a humectant and helps to hydrate the skin and is potent in reducing and healing scars so that you can get rid of skin issues and get a spotless glow.



Removes sun tan:



Kumkumadi acts as a natural sunscreen protectant and strengthens the oil with SPF 30. Being a skin cells rejuvenator, Kumkumadi enhances skin cells and boosts up collagen so that you can get rid of tanning. It also protects skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.



Treats hyperpigmentation:



As a powerhouse of antioxidants, Kumkumadi stimulates chemicals released to modify the cells, resulting in hyperpigmentation. This Ayurvedic herbal solution helps manage pigmentation in the most effective way. It is gentle on the skin and also removes post-pigmentation scars. Resulting in improved skin radiance and achieving naturally beautiful skin.



Healing properties:



Kumkumadi Tailam is well-known for its antiseptic, antibacterial, and disinfectant properties. Apart from improving skin infections or cancers but also, this unique blend of herbs and oil heals wounds. The soothing effects of the floral extracts reduce the rash, itching, and burning sensations. It also soothes and reduces the release of pigment, inflammation, or redness. Imparting hydrated and brighter-looking skin.



(Harshvardhan Modi, Founder, and CEO, INVEDA)





(Disclaimer: This story is published from a syndicated feed.)