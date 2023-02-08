Secret to Rosy Lips: Try These Home Remedies to Get Naturally Pink Lips

Natural pink lips: Lipsticks can be an excellent tactic, but it is not a permanent fix. The vast majority of people frequently face damaged, dry, discoloured lips due to causes like sun exposure, smoking, chemical lip colours, underlying medical issues, medication side effects, and nutritional deficiencies. However, the illness is not permanent and can usually be treated with proper Ayurvedic and home remedies.

According to Ayurveda, weak Pitta, Kapha, and Rakta doshas are typically reflected by chapped, black lips that lack colour (blood) and moisture. Lips are given volume and plumpness by Kapha, colour and shine by Pitta, and protection from dryness and cracking by balanced Vata.

Here are 7 home remedies to get natural pink lips, with only 15 minutes every day included in your skincare.

1. Exfoliate with honey and sugar scrub

Sugar is full of antioxidants that protect lips from sun damage. In addition to moisturising, the enzymes in honey aid to brighten the colour of the lips.

Scrub for pink lips: Add one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon each of brown sugar or white sugar. To make the scrub, just combine the components. Use this scrub 2-3 times a week to get good results.

2. Apply milk and turmeric pack

Together, milk and turmeric assist to treat discolouration and restore naturally pink lips. Dead cells can be removed by scrubbing the paste off.

Mask for pink lips: To make a paste, combine one teaspoon of milk and half a teaspoon of turmeric. Your lips should be covered in this mixture for around five minutes. Gently wash the paste off after it has dried. Apply a moisturising lip balm after washing your lips with warm water.

3. Apply ghee on your navel

By giving the required nutrition, ghee applied to the belly buttons cures the lips. If you have dry, black lips, this hack will help you because it internally repairs the lips.

Natural hack for pink lips: Simply massage your navel with warm ghee every night before sleeping.

4. Apply Aloe vera gel

Aloe Vera contains a significant amount of Vitamin E, which aids in replenishing moisture. Additionally, it has soothing qualities that aid in the recovery of chapped and dry lips. It stimulates the formation of new cells, which aids in achieving naturally pink lips.

Natural lip gloss for pink lips: Grab a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Add a couple of drops of coconut or olive oil. Refrigerate it after placing it in a jar. You are free to apply it as much as you like—even many times each day—as a lip balm.

5. Apply beetroot juice on your lips

Beetroot acts as a natural exfoliant in addition to having natural red pigments. It assists in eliminating dead cells and lightens pigmented lips when you massage it on your lips.

Natural exfoliant for pink lips: Beetroot can be applied to the lips in a variety of ways. The easiest is to slice a beet and massage it on your lips. As an alternative, you can extract the juice from beets and combine it with honey to use as a lip balm.

6. Use rose petals and milk

Both milk and rose petals are natural moisturisers. Lip hydration and health are balanced and restored by the rose extract.

Rose hack for pink lips: Overnight, soak 5–6 rose petals in a half cup of milk. In the morning, remove the petals from the milk and mash them to produce a paste. After applying this paste to your lips, wait 15 minutes before wiping it. If the paste is too thick to apply to the lips, add a few drops of milk.

7. Apply masoor dal with mustard oil

Masoor dal and mustard oil both contain skin-lightening properties that work to get rid of tan and prevent your lips from getting darker. Additionally, the warmth of the oil and the presence of vitamin E nourish dry lips, balance Vata dosha, and keep them smooth, moisturised, and naturally pink.

Kitchen hack for pink lips: Make a thick paste by blending the masoor dal after overnight soaking. Add two tablespoons of mustard oil, then use it to gently scrub your lips. Use a damp cotton ball to wipe it off after 15 to 20 minutes. For best results, scrub three times per week or daily.

Do not try any of these remedies without doing a patch test or without an expert's consultation.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)