Signs Of Premature Ageing: How To Prevent Saggy Skin - Check What Dermatologist Recommends

Skin ageing: Your skin ages with you, especially around the mouth and eyes, fine lines may start to appear, and the elastic and collagen proteins, which give the skin its structure, elasticity, and strength, start to degrade. Premature ageing refers to when these changes happen more quickly for some people than others.

Common lifestyle factors and habits which can all be modified or remedied can contribute to premature ageing. The more control you have over maintaining a healthy, younger body and mind, the more you can do to prevent premature ageing.

For many people, having dark patches on their skin can be an irritating and self-esteem-deflating problem. Among other things, they can develop as a result of sun exposure, hormonal changes, acne scars, or ageing.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Cosmetologist & MD, International Aesthetic talks about the growing concern of skin ageing, skin treatment and how we can start working on our skincare from a young age.

What is premature skin ageing?

Typically, the first things that come to mind when identifying ageing are fine lines, wrinkles, and grey hair. It's crucial to keep in mind that every person's skin is distinct and that there is no universal guideline for ageing skin.

"Nevertheless, if you're under 35 and you exhibit any of the obvious markers of ageing skin, your skin may be ageing faster than it should be. Sunspots, commonly known as liver spots or age spots, dry or itchy skin, sagging skin, flattened cheekbones or temples, and hyperpigmentation around the chest are other signs of premature ageing," says Dr Geetika.

What causes premature skin ageing?

Loss of the two vital proteins, collagen and elastin, which give your skin its youthful texture and tenacity, causes wrinkles, dullness, and a loss of elasticity. Dark patches appear all over as a result of cumulative years of sun exposure. The persistent pulling of gravity on your thinning skin, which results in sagging eyelids and brows, also has an adverse effect.

The likelihood that you may experience hyperpigmentation and prematurely aged skin is high if these conditions run in your family. Moreover, unhealthful eating practices and a variety of environmental, and lifestyle factors all have an impact on how we feel and look. As a living organ, your skin needs the right nutrition to produce new cells.

Dr Gupta mentions, "A poor diet high in sugar and carbohydrates, or too much alcohol and caffeine, might deprive you of this essential hydration and hasten the ageing process. Smoking also accelerates the ageing process of your skin by producing oxidative stress, which occurs when your body produces more free radicals than antioxidants. Skin that is sagging, wrinkled, and patchy is the ultimate result. Poor sleep hygiene and too much mental and emotional stress can also make your skin age faster."

Hacks to prevent premature skin ageing

1. Protection from UV rays

One of the easiest things you can do is protect your face from UV rays. Spend very little as you can in the sun during the hottest time of the day to protect your eyes, nose, and forehead, put on a hat and sunscreen.

Even in the cold, wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Moreover, confirm that the sunscreen is broad-spectrum, which means it protects against UVA and UVB radiation.

Keep in mind to often reapply sunscreen, especially if there is excessive sweating. Use skincare items with SPF protection built in as well. Wear long pants or a long skirt if you must spend time in the sun, along with loose, lightweight, or long-sleeved shirts.

2. Eating antioxidants rich diet

Antioxidants are essential for combating skin-damaging free radicals and delaying the onset of ageing. The easiest and most natural approach to consuming the necessary amount of antioxidants is through food.

Broccoli, spinach, carrots, asparagus, avocados, beets, radish, lettuce, sweet potatoes, squash, pumpkin, collard greens, berries, apples, pecans, red grapes, and plums are some examples of foods high in antioxidants. Consume adequate water.

3. Cleanse and use an exfoliating tone

The most fundamental step in any skincare routine is washing your face. To prevent acne, dullness, and clogged pores, wash your face both in the morning and at night.

Make sure to wash your face with the proper cleanser after removing your makeup with a makeup remover. To avoid over-irritation and the loss of natural oils, keep the water lukewarm and gently pat your skin dry.

After cleansing and before applying anything else, toners should be used. Choose components like rosewater, green tea, alpha and beta hydroxy acids, as well as Vitamins E and C.

4. Moisturise

To keep your face hydrated, apply a facial moisturiser every morning or before bed. The oils in moisturiser keep water from evaporating and lock in moisture. Look for a lotion that contains retinoids, vitamin A, green tea extracts, or vitamin C. Wrinkles may look more prominent on dry skin.

5. Exercise and sleep well

Exercise regularly to reduce stress and enhance mood, sleep, and skin and bone health. After all, the sweat from your workout helps to remove the toxins from your skin.

Also, the increase in endorphins and decrease in cortisol that occur after exercise aid in delaying the onset of wrinkles. Moreover, make sure you follow a consistent sleep schedule that includes going to bed and rising early.

Sleeping for seven to nine hours each night can help you recover from the stresses of the day and give your skin enough time to heal.

Dr Geetika says while concluding that, almost any anti-ageing skin condition can now be treated thanks to significant technological advancements. 'Profhilo', a revolutionary anti-ageing Bio-remodelling treatment, is an injectable, stabilised hyaluronic acid-based solution with benefits for skin remodelling that can reverse age-related changes such as skin laxity and elasticity loss.

It is said to enhance skin texture, smooths out fine wrinkles, and tighten the skin on the face because it is made of 100% pure hyaluronic acid. It is also safe to use on the hands, neck, and décolletage. It is an anti-ageing product that addresses both the causes and symptoms of ageing. Bio-remodelling treatment is a fantastic choice if you're seeking a long-term fix.