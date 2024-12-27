Skin Care Resolutions For 2025: Sustainable Beauty Routines To Start Now

Think about the products on your shelf. How many of them are in line with your ethical values?

Lately, the beauty industry has been seeing a shift from momentary trends to meaningful, sustainable choices. Skincare today is more about respecting the environment while nurturing long-term health. With climate concerns and ethical considerations gaining traction, adopting sustainable beauty routines, treatments, and products has become both a personal and collective responsibility.

As we set our goals for the coming year, it’s time to rethink our approach to skincare.

Here’s how we can make sustainable beauty a core part of our lifestyle in 2025 as shared by Dr Shreya Pagariya Golchha, Dermatologist, Aesthetic physician and Hair transplant Surgeon, & Dr Anshul Jain, MD, MBBS, Senior Dermatologist and Aesthetic Dermatosurgeon.

Sustainability starts at the ingredient level. More brands are turning to plant-based and responsibly sourced actives like bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, and marine algae, known for its hydrating properties. These ingredients reduce reliance on synthetic chemicals and support biodiversity. Also, animal testing and animal-derived ingredients are increasingly being replaced by innovative, cruelty-free alternatives. Vegan formulations are often kinder to the planet and free from ingredients that could cause allergies or irritation.



With water scarcity becoming a global concern, waterless beauty is gaining momentum. Solid cleansers, powdered masks, and concentrated serums offer effective solutions without relying on water as a primary ingredient. This not only conserves water during production but also extends product shelf life. Additionally, mineral-based sunscreens with non-nano zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are safer for marine ecosystems and provide broad-spectrum protection.

"Skinimalism" continues to grow as consumers focus on fewer, high-quality products. Multi-functional items like tinted moisturizers with SPF or serums that hydrate and brighten reduce the need for excessive packaging and simplify routines. Speaking of packaging, waste is one of the most significant challenges in the beauty industry. Refillable systems, compostable materials, and recyclable options are becoming standard for brands committed to sustainability. Glass containers and metal tubes are excellent alternatives to single-use plastics.

Technology is paving the way for sustainable skincare innovations. Treatments like bio remodeling stand out for their minimal impact on the environment while providing exceptional benefits. Profhilo, a bio remodeling procedure, is a next-generation anti-aging treatment that uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid. The injectable hydrates the skin deeply, stimulates collagen production, and improves elasticity. Its appeal lies in its efficiency—fewer syringes mean less material waste—and the biodegradable nature of hyaluronic acid ensures minimal environmental impact.

Hydrostretch therapy is another popular option, marketed under Viscoderm Hydrobooster, utilizes stabilized hyaluronic acid to intensely hydrate the skin, smooth fine lines, and restore elasticity. Unlike more invasive procedures, this treatment offers quick results with no downtime. The formulations are bio-compatible, and the procedure minimizes disposable material use, aligning it with sustainable dermatological practices.

AI-driven ingredient selection reduces waste during development. Some brands use blockchain to provide transparent ingredient tracking, helping consumers make informed decisions.

Lastly, small changes in your beauty habits can make a big difference. Turn off the tap while cleansing your face. Avoid overconsumption as impulsive buying can lead to waste. Many skincare products expire before they are fully used. Instead, focus on using up what you have before purchasing new items. Be mindful about energy consumption. From hair dryers to beauty devices, energy usage in your beauty routine can add up. Choosing energy-efficient tools or reducing their use can lower your carbon footprint.