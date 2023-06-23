Skin Care Routine: 5 Natural Face Masks To Remove Sun Tan

With the summer season in full swing, many of us have spent time basking in the warm sunlight, enjoying outdoor activities, and soaking up some vitamin D. However, prolonged sun exposure can often result in an unwanted side effect—tanning. Summer brings with it a beautiful golden tan, but sometimes we may end up with more sun-kissed skin than we desire. If you're looking to reduce the effects of a summer tan and restore your natural complexion, nature has a bounty of natural masks to help you achieve a smoother and more even complexion.

Natural face masks have emerged as a popular and effective solution to combat tan and restore the skin's natural radiance. These masks, made from ingredients readily available in your kitchen or local markets, offer a host of benefits without the worry of harsh chemicals or side effects.

Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj Co-Founder, Riyo Herbs shares 5 natural face masks to remove summer tan from your face.

Yogurt And Tomato Mask

Yogurt is known for its skin-brightening properties, while tomatoes contain lycopene, which helps in reducing skin pigmentation. To make this mask, blend one ripe tomato and mix it with two tablespoons of yogurt. Apply the mixture evenly on your tanned skin and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water. Regular use of this mask will help lighten your tan and rejuvenate your skin.

Also read: How To Increase Immunity? 8 Lifestyle Changes That May Help Boost Immunity

Gram Flour And Turmeric Mask

Gram flour, or besan, has been used for centuries in traditional beauty treatments. When combined with turmeric, it creates a potent mask that can effectively reduce tan. Mix two tablespoons of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric and enough water to form a paste. Apply the mixture to your skin and let it dry. Once it dries, gently scrub it off in circular motions. Rinse with water and enjoy a refreshed complexion.

Cucumber And Lemon Juice Mask

Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and helps soothe sunburns, while lemon juice acts as a natural bleach. Grate half a cucumber and add one tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Apply the mixture to your tanned skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with cool water. This mask not only helps remove tan but also hydrates and revitalizes your skin.

Papaya And Honey Mask

Papaya is rich in enzymes that exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells, including tanned skin cells. Honey, on the other hand, moisturizes and nourishes the skin. Mash a ripe papaya and mix it with one tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your skin and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Regular application of this mask will help fade your tan and promote a smoother complexion.

Aloe Vera Gel And Almond Oil Mask

Aloe vera is renowned for its healing and soothing properties, while almond oil nourishes and moisturizes the skin. Combine two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with a few drops of almond oil. Apply the mixture to your tanned skin and massage gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. This mask will help restore your skin's natural color and leave it feeling refreshed.

“When it comes to removing a summer tan, nature provides us with wonderful ingredients that are safe, effective, and readily available. These five natural masks can help you bid farewell to excess tan and restore your skin's natural radiance. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and avoid excessive sun exposure to prevent further tanning. Embrace these natural remedies, and say hello to healthy, glowing skin all year round,” said Bhardwaj.