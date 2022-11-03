Skin Care Tips: Try THESE 6 kitchen ingredients for glowing skin

New Delhi: In the last few years, skin care has become a trend, especially among youth. People apply products like serums, toners, facial oils and many other skin care essentials to keep their skin healthy and glowing. Such is the obsession that these people tend to forget that these products also contain harmful ingredients, toxins and chemicals and will end up harming the skin in the long run.

The skin care products available in the market contain artificial colours, fragrances, preservatives and stabilisers. This potentially causes negative long-term health effects. This is exactly the reason why it is suggested to use natural beauty products if you wish to rescue your skin. Thus, here are some amazing kitchen ingredients that can help you achieve a healthy skin while ensuring that you are not prone to health diseases.

Raw Milk

Raw milk has almost all the nutrients that are needed to soothe the skin and make it soft. It contains lactic acid which acts as an exfoliator. Apply raw milk on your face with cotton and let it stay for about 15 minutes. Then, wash it off.

Papaya

Papaya is rich in beta-carotene. It is filled with powerful enzymes and phytochemicals that are great for your skin. Apart from these, a nutrient called papain is also present in papaya which has skin lightening properties. Take some ripe papaya pulp and add honey along with lemon juice. Mix them well and apply it on your skin.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid which helps dissolve dead skin cells to create opportunities for new cells. Yogurt also acts as a natural exfoliator to help you achieve a natural glow and reduce acne and pimples. Mix yogurt and oatmeal in a bowl and stir it well. Apply it on your face and wait for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera and its healing properties are nothing new for anyone. While it acts as a great moisturizer, it also helps reduce conditions like pimples, blemishes, dry skin, etc. also, it contains two hormones, Auxin and Gibberellins that provide anti-inflammatory and healing properties to reduce skin inflammation.

Raw honey

Raw honey and its anti-bacterial properties can work wonders as it prevents breakouts on the face and is also a rich source of antioxidants. This makes your skin soft and supple. Mix some honey and lemon juice and apply on your face. Leave it for about 20 minutes and wash it off with water.

Tomato

Tomato, a lycopene rich fruit prevents cellular damage and skin inflammation. Tomatoes soothe sunburn, help in unclogging pores, and reduce acne. Mix some raw honey in tomato pulp and apply the mask on the face and let it stay for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.