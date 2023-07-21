Skincare: Expert Shares Hydration Tips To Combat Dryness And Dullness During Monsoon

Monsoons are all about embracing nature, luscious greenery, whistling winds, breezy climes, and some sweet relief from the scorching summer heat. Everything about the monsoon sounds so gleeful and serene, but it doesn’t come without its downside. Monsoon’s refreshing showers bring relief from scorching heat but also usher in skin and hair woes. The heightened humidity levels, incessant rain, and abundance of moisture in the air are some of the things brought about by the monsoon, exacerbating certain season-specific skin problems.

Monsoon-induced dryness and dullness are common concerns during this time, as increased humidity can disrupt the skin's natural moisture balance and make hair frizzy and lifeless. Further, excessive oil and sebum production, large pores, scaly and patchy skin, uneven skin tone, and dullness are some of the common skin conditions experienced by people with all skin types in the monsoon thanks to bacteria and germs lurking freely in the air.

Queenie Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, of Beauty by BiE shares hydration tips to combat dryness and dullness in the rainy season.



cre Trending Stories

Here Are Few Tips To Combat Monsoon-Induced Dryness And Dullness:

1. Gentle Exfoliators

Exfoliate with scrubs that feel like a gentle kiss on your skin, giving you an instant boost of glow and love by sloughing off dead, toxic, and damaged skin cells. Exfoliation is a crucial step in your skincare routine as it gets rid of the unwanted bacteria breeding on the surface of your skin and reveals a softer, smoother, and more youthful complexion.

Physical exfoliators that contain ingredients like granulated microfine coffee, papaya, pineapple, salicylic acid, and glycerin are recommended as they deeply cleanse the skin without stripping off the skin’s natural oils and leaving it feeling dry or irritated.

Also read: Haircare In Monsoon: 7 Ways To Straighten Hair Without Heat

2. Light, Non-Comedogenic Emollients

Hydration is a key to supple and soft skin, but it comes with certain terms and conditions too. Heavy and creamy moisturisers tend to make the skin more oily and greasy with the existing high humidity levels in the monsoons. Perhaps, it is recommended we use lightweight, water-based moisturisers that provide the skin with adequate hydration and improves the penetration power without clogging the pores and accumulating more dirt. For better absorption, massage the cream in an upward motion to revitalise the skin with hydration and vitality.

3. Sunscreen Application Is Inevitable

Fun fact: The UVA rays emitted by the scintillating sun can penetrate through the clouds even on gloomy monsoon days.

UVA rays can damage the skin, exacerbate dryness and alleviate the signs of fine lines and wrinkles which leaves the skin feeling dull and drowsy. To maintain a healthy and youthful complexion, it is vital to apply sunscreen even on unclear rainy days to stay away from the harmful side effects of the sun.

4. Keep Yourself Hydrated

Excessive moisture tends to suck away all the moisture from the skin and result in dehydration. To combat moisture loss, it is recommended we drink at least 2-3 liters of water a day to maintain hydration in the body. Incorporate water-rich vegetables and fruits like cucumbers, oranges, limes, grapes, and leafy vegetables in your diet for that extra dose of rejuvenation, hydration, and radiance in the body.

Incorporate physical humectants like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and cucumber extracts in your skincare routine to lock in the moisture in your skin, and improve the suppleness and lubrication.

Takeaways

Follow these hydration tips to maintain a healthy complexion, even skin tone, adequate moisture levels, and avoid dry skin. Diligence, determination, and discipline will help you kick up your skin’s radiance, luminosity, and glow and help you steer away from dull and drowsy skin, especially in the monsoon.