Skincare On-The-Go: 7 Simple Beauty Tips For Busy People

With the long weekend at hand, most people have planned the perfect getaway this Easter. Travelling is not only good for the body but for the mind as well but the skin might not feel the same way. Amid demanding schedules, making time for an extensive skincare routine can be challenging. Yet, irrespective of how occupied your agenda may be, taking care of your skin is important and doesn't have to be complicated.

By choosing the right products and treatments wisely, you can still keep your skin looking healthy and radiant. Consistency is the key. Dr Priti Shenai, Dermatologist, Cosmetic dermatologist & Trichologist, and Medical director, of Skinworks Clinic shares skincare tips you must stick to for a simple routine that works for your skin.

Skincare Routine to Follow While Travelling

1. Cleansing wipes

On-the-go individuals need a quick and hassle-free way to cleanse their faces. Opt for cleansing wipes with gentle ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, or chamomile. These wipes efficiently remove dirt and excess oil, leaving your skin feeling refreshed without the need for water.

2. Hydration with water intake and moisturizer

While topical products are essential, don't overlook the impact of hydration from within. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day promotes overall skin health, keeping it plump and radiant. During the daytime, a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer works well for those who are always in motion. Look for a product with hydrating components like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

3. Sunscreen for protection

Sunscreen is non-negotiable, even for the busiest individuals. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. A quick application in the morning will protect your skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature ageing, and maintain a healthy complexion.

4. Multi-tasking products

Use multi-tasking products to streamline your routine. Consider a tinted moisturizer with SPF to combine hydration, sun protection, and light coverage in one step. This not only saves time but also simplifies your skincare arsenal.

5. A compact eye cream

Late nights and early mornings can take a toll on your under-eye area. Keep a compact eye cream containing ingredients like caffeine or vitamin C in your bag. A quick dab helps reduce puffiness and dark circles and you will look refreshed despite a demanding schedule.

6. Nighttime routine

A simplified nighttime routine is a must. Use a gentle cleanser to remove the day's impurities, followed by a nourishing night cream. Products with ingredients like retinol, glycolic acid, azelaic acid, and hyaluronic acid contribute to skin renewal and hydration while you rest.

7. Advanced treatment for targeted results

Integrating advanced treatments is an option worth considering. Bio-remodeling also known as Profhilo, for instance, addresses specific concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, or uneven skin tone and offers targeted results with minimal time investment. It utilizes ultrapure hyaluronic acid in the highest concentration and provides a balanced strategy for skin hydration and revitalization while stimulating the skin's natural repair and renewal processes.