Skincare To Hair Care: Expert Shares Grooming Tips For Men

Monsoon does bring relief from scorching heat but also brings a set of challenges. We must also contend with a unique set of grooming challenges brought about by the increased humidity, rain, and mud. These elements can spell trouble for your skin, hair, nails, and beard. With humidity levels soaring, it's no surprise that itching skin becomes a common woe during the rainy season.

Hair issues also take center stage, with almost 30 percent of people experiencing hair fall problems during this time, affecting over 90 percent of the population. Add to that the common skin issues like rashes, redness, acne, and dryness, and you've got some grooming challenges on your hands.

Surprisingly, the National Centre for Biotechnology Information reports that 27.9 percent of men have sensitive skin, and 5.1 percent have extremely sensitive skin. To emerge victorious in the battle against monsoon grooming woes, a holistic approach to grooming that involves lifestyle choices is the key.

Dr Akshay Batra, Managing Director, Dr Batra’s Healthcare shares some valuable grooming tips that go beyond the surface and delve into the lifestyle choices that can help you look and feel your best during the rainy season:

Hair care: Rainwater can make your hair harsher and thinner or disrupt its structure, leading to hair loss and dandruff issues due to excess moisture. To combat this, consider using gentle shampoos with a pH balance of 5.5 that are free from SLES, silicone, and parabens. Look for formulations enriched with Homeopathic ingredients like Thuja Occidentalis, known for its effectiveness in preventing dandruff. Moreover, Homeopathic remedies like Calc s 6x and Kali s 6x can also be beneficial for treating dry and oily dandruff, respectively.

Skin care: High humidity in the monsoon season can increase oiliness and acne. Establish an effective skincare routine by cleansing your face 2-3 times daily with an oil-control facewash. Additionally, the Homeopathic medicine Silicea 6x can help in treating acne effectively.

Beard care: Proper beard maintenance is essential to keep it tidy and well-groomed during the rainy season. Regular trimming and cleansing can help prevent Tinea Barbae, a fungal beard infection.

Hydration heroes: The monsoon season can create a deceptive sense of coolness, making it easy to forget to stay hydrated. Remember that drinking ample water is essential to maintain healthy skin and hair. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day to stay well-hydrated.

Eat right: Your diet directly impacts your skin and hair health. Incorporate foods rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fatty fish. These can boost your skin's natural defense against monsoon-related issues.

Stress Management: High stress levels can trigger skin problems and exacerbate hair fall. Engage in stress-relief activities like meditation, yoga, or simply relaxing and unwinding.

Sleep tight: Adequate sleep is your body's natural way of rejuvenating. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep to allow your skin and hair to repair and regenerate.