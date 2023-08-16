Sleeping With Makeup On? Expert Shares 5 Reasons Why You Must Remove Your Makeup Before Going To Bed

Although being constantly reminded to remove all of your makeup before bed, you occasionally find it difficult to follow through. Each of us has experienced this situation before.

And after discovering a massive zit on the side of my face the next morning (NEVER AGAIN), I came to understand how important it is to ensure that everything is thoroughly washed off. Let's discuss the unpleasant things that occur to your skin when you skip taking off your makeup before night!

Dr Kashinath Nayak, Dermatologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore shares why it is important to remove makeup before going to bed.



Taking off makeup at the end of the day is extremely important for the health and well-being of your skin. Throughout the day, makeup can accumulate on the surface of your skin, along with dirt, oil, sweat, and environmental pollutants. Failing to remove makeup can have several negative effects on your skin.

Reasons Why You Must Remove Makeup Before Sleeping

1. Firstly, leaving makeup on overnight can clog your pores. This can lead to the formation of blackheads, whiteheads, and acne breakouts. The trapped makeup and debris can mix with the natural oils produced by your skin, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. This can result in inflammation and infection, worsening existing skin conditions or triggering new ones.

2. Additionally, makeup can create a barrier on the skin, hindering the natural process of shedding dead skin cells. This can cause dullness, dryness, and flakiness over time.

3. Leaving makeup on overnight can also disrupt the skin's natural renewal and repair processes, as the products can interfere with cellular turnover and collagen production. This may contribute to premature ageing, fine lines, and wrinkles.

4. Furthermore, certain makeup products, especially those containing fragrances or harsh chemicals, can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions.

5. If you have sensitive skin, leaving makeup on for prolonged periods can exacerbate these issues and lead to redness, itching, or even dermatitis.

Night-time Skincare Tips

Taking care of your skin at the end of the day is crucial for maintaining its health and vitality. Here's what you should do:

• Use a gentle makeup remover: Choose a makeup remover that is suitable for your skin type and effective in removing your makeup. Avoid harsh rubbing or tugging, especially around the delicate eye area.

• Cleanse your face: After removing your makeup, cleanse your face with a mild, pH-balanced cleanser. Gently massage it onto your skin in circular motions, then rinse with lukewarm water. This will help remove any remaining traces of makeup, dirt, oil, and pollutants.

• Pat dry and tone: After cleansing, pat your skin dry with a clean towel. Follow up with a gentle toner to rebalance your skin's pH levels and remove any residual impurities.

• Apply a moisturizer: Moisturizing is essential to keep your skin hydrated and protected. Choose a moisturizer suitable for your skin type and apply it to your face and neck. This will help restore moisture, maintain the skin's barrier function, and prevent dryness.

• Consider additional treatments: Depending on your skin's specific needs, you may want to incorporate additional treatments into your nighttime routine. These can include serums, targeted creams, or prescription medications for specific skin concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation, or signs of ageing. Consult with a dermatologist to determine the most appropriate treatments for your skin.

• Don't forget the eye area: The skin around the eyes is delicate and prone to dryness. Use a gentle eye makeup remover to remove any eye makeup, and apply hydrating eye cream to nourish the under-eye area.

By following these steps and maintaining a consistent skincare routine, you can promote the health and appearance of your skin, allowing it to repair and rejuvenate overnight. If you have specific concerns or persistent skin issues, it's always advisable to consult with a dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment recommendations.