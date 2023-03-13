Spring Fashion Trends 2023: Floral Dresses To Bohemian Style - Here’s What You Can Wear This Season

What To Wear This Spring Season: Spring is here and so are new fashion trends! It’s that time of year again when we rush to remove all the woolen out of our closets and make space for light, airy clothes which have been kept away for months. It’s not only the pleasure of wearing comfortable clothes but it's also the excitement of updating our closet with the latest trendy clothes. Every year, just like the rest of the seasons, spring fashion becomes the talk of the town with its own staples - from floral dresses to swanky pieces of denim, there are endless combinations one can make with the same pieces year to year.

Let’s Check Out Some Trendy Instagram-Worthy Looks For Spring 2023:

1. Floral Dresses

Spring and floral dresses are back! Be it maxi dresses or full-length floral dresses, it’s time to put them on and slay the look.

2. Oversized Blazers

Thinking about how to slay the formal look this spring? Oversized Blazers is here as an answer. Style it with formal pants or a mini skirt, it gives you a perfect formal look for official meetings and brunches.

3. Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans can never grow old and always look trendy! Pairing baggy jeans with a shirt or trendy top is all you need this Spring.

4. Pastel Colour Palette

Pastel colors are very ‘in’ these days as it gives a very chic and classy look. To top it up, it looks good on everyone. These colors give a very classy look to any outfit.

5. Bohemian Style

Anyone with a little sense of fashion can experiment and slay the Bohemian style. It is definitely a big hit and will get the eyes rolling.

6. Chikankari Kurti

Chikankari Kurtis has become a style statement as they can be styled in both formal and informal looks, and are definitely a head-turner.

7. Skirts

Skirts are making a comeback this spring be it mini or long. Skirts mainly in denim are going to be a hit this season, and styling them up is super easy and makes one look fabulous.