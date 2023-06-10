Stay Chic And Cool: 7 Tips To Style Your Office Look This Summer Season

As the temperatures rise and summer arrives, it's time to refresh your office wardrobe and embrace stylish yet professional outfits that beat the heat. Dressing appropriately for the office during the summer months can be a challenge, but with the right style choices, you can maintain a polished and professional appearance while staying cool and comfortable. Dressing for work can be tricky, especially in the summer months when the heat can make it difficult to look professional and stay comfortable.

By incorporating the following summer styling tips, you can stay cool, confident, and professional in the workplace while embracing the vibrant spirit of the season.

Yehuda Bitton, the COO and Fashion Designer of Eli Bitton, shares seven tips to style your office look this summer.

1. Choose Light Fabrics

Bitton shares, when it comes to dressing for the summer months, it's important to choose light fabrics that will keep you cool and comfortable. Opt for cotton, linen, and lightweight blends that will allow your skin to breathe, and avoid heavy fabrics like wool or polyester that can make you feel hot and uncomfortable.

Choose light-colored clothes that reflect the sun's rays, and avoid dark colors that absorb heat. You can also try layering with light jackets or cardigans that you can easily take off if you get too warm. Choosing light fabrics will not only help you stay cool and comfortable but also give you a professional and polished look.

Also read: Fashion Trends: Beat The Heat With Linen Sarees This Summer Season

2. Stick To Neutral Colours

Bitton explans, summer is the perfect time to experiment with bright and bold colors, but it's important to remember that you're dressing for the office. Stick to neutral colors like black, white, beige, and navy blue. These colors are timeless and will never go out of style. However, this doesn't mean you can't add a pop of color to your outfit. You can add a bright accessory or a colorful blouse to your neutral outfit to make it more interesting. But remember to keep it subtle and not too distracting. Sticking to neutral colors will ensure that you always look put together and professional in the office.

3. Invest in A Good Blazer Or Formal Dress

Bitton says, a blazer is a must-have item in any professional woman's wardrobe. It's the perfect piece to dress up any outfit and make it look more polished. Choose a lightweight blazer in a neutral color that you can wear with a variety of outfits. Investing in a good blazer or Indian formal dress is a must for any professional woman. Blazers are versatile and can be worn with trousers, skirts, and dresses, instantly making any outfit look more polished.

A well-fitted Indian formal dress, on the other hand, can be a great option for formal events, meetings, or presentations. Choose a style and color that suits your body type and skin tone, and accessorize with simple jewellery and a pair of comfortable heels. A blazer or Indian formal dress is a timeless investment that will never go out of style and can be worn for years to come.

4. Wear Comfortable Shoes

Bitton shares, summer is not the time to wear uncomfortable shoes. Opt for comfortable flats or low heels that will keep your feet happy throughout the day. Sandals are generally not appropriate for the office, but if your workplace allows them, choose a pair with a closed toe and a low heel.

5. Accessorize Wisely

Bitton explains, accessories can make or break an outfit, so choose them wisely. Keep it simple and opt for classic pieces like a watch, a simple necklace, or a pair of earrings. Avoid anything too flashy or distracting. Stick to simple and elegant pieces like studs, small hoops, or delicate necklaces that won't distract your colleagues.

6. Choose The Right Dress

Bitton shares, dresses are a great option for the summer months, but it's important to choose the right style. Look for dresses that are knee-length or longer and have a modest neckline. Avoid anything too tight or revealing. Co-ord sets are becoming a trend of the season. Choose a bold color and tie-dye pattern co-ord set for your office.

7. Don't Forget About Layering

Bitton mentions, even though it's hot outside, it's important to remember that the air conditioning in your office can be quite chilly. Layering is key to staying comfortable throughout the day. Keep a lightweight cardigan or sweater at your desk that you can throw on if you get cold.