Stay Dry and Healthy: Essential Tips To Prevent Fungal Infections This Monsoon Season

Monsoon season, apart from bringing some relief from the heat, also ushers in a higher risk of skin infections, particularly fungal infections. These infections are common during the rainy season, affecting various parts of the body, including the skin, feet, nails, and scalp. Fungal infections in body fold areas and nails can also be quite problematic.

Fungal infections are typically caused by the high humidity of the monsoon season, leading to conditions such as dandruff, dermatitis, and nail infections. The symptoms of fungal infections can vary depending on the affected area.

To help you avoid these infections, we’ve gathered some easy and effective tips from Dr. B L Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon, and Founder of SkinQure Clinic, South Delhi for keeping fungal infections at bay during the monsoon season:

1. Dry Up Properly:

Unexpected rains can leave your body and hair damp. If not dried thoroughly, the moisture can lead to fungal infections and other problems that may cause hair fall or skin irritation. Ensure your body and hair are completely dry, especially if you have been exposed to rain.

2. Maintain Good Hygiene:

The key to preventing fungal infections during the monsoon is maintaining cleanliness. Wash your hair every other day and ensure it is dried thoroughly after a head shower. Regularly clean and dry the body fold areas, such as underarms and groin, to prevent moisture buildup.

3. Choose the Right Products:

During the monsoon season, it’s important to select the right products to keep fungal infections at bay. Just as you would use antibacterial soap for your skin, opt for herbal or antifungal products for your hair and body. In case of doubt consult a skin specialist.

4. Use and Wear Clean Clothes:

For those active in gym and sports should make sure that wet garments are thoroughly washed and dried before wearing them again. Towels should be washed and dried in the sun to prevent bacterial growth. Avoid wearing wet socks or shoes, as they can lead to painful foot fungal infections.

5. Avoid Sharing Personal Items:

Never share towels, nail clippers, soap, loofahs, or other personal hygiene items with others. Sharing these items can spread infections.

6. Avoid Tight or Layered Clothes:

Wear loose and light clothing that allows your skin to breathe. Tight or layered clothes can trap moisture and increase the risk of infections.

7. Consult an Expert:

Many people make the mistake of not consulting a dermatologist when they notice symptoms of a fungal infection. Instead, they rely on over-the-counter remedies that may not be effective for everyone. Since fungal infections can vary in their patterns and causes, a professional assessment is essential. A dermatologist can provide personalized treatment options to effectively address the infection.