Summer Haircare: At Home Hair Spa Tips For Healthy Locks

Hair protection: It's crucial to take care of our body, skin, and hair since the sun shines brightly over our heads all day long and causes more intense heat. While most individuals concentrate on protecting their skin, caring for one's hair also needs attention. The summer sun's intense rays can harm the scalp over time by drying and oxidising the hair. This results in hair that is stiff, dry, and brittle.

You can revitalise your hair without spending hundreds of rupees at the salon by using the best at-home hair spa treatment. Pollutants and dust affect your hair every day. Include in the list the harm that hairdryers, curling irons, straighteners, and even hair colour can do. Unfortunately, your everyday hair care routine (shampooing and conditioning) is insufficient to restore the moisture lost by your hair; but, a hair spa can help especially in this scorching weather.

Step-By-Step Guide To Pamper your Hair at Home?

A healthy diet rich in seasonal fruits and leafy greens is just as crucial for your body as good haircare. While hair loss, dandruff, and dullness may ruin the hopes of having a "good hair day," with a little TLC, your hair bounce with joy.

The steps you could follow are listed below :

Step 1 - Use an oil/hair mask to hydrate your hair.

Step 2 - Warp your hair in a moist towel that has been dipped in warm water to allow the product’s richness to penetrate.

Step 3 - Wash off with a mild/gentle cleanser.

Step 4 - Use a hair smoothening serum.

Tips to Follow For At-Home Spa

- Massage scalp to boost hair growth.

- Wrap towel dipped in warm water.

- Avoid hair spa's when sick (cold, cough, etc.)

- Avoid heat/styling tools after hair spa.

- A hair spa regime can be done once a week at home.

- You can oil your hair before applying the hair mask.

- Wash your hair with lukewarm water

