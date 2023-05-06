Summer Haircare: Can Onion Help Control Hair Fall? Here Are Facts

Hair loss solution: When it comes to avoiding hair loss and promoting hair growth, onion juice and oil have become quite popular. The large quantity of sulphur in it, which dermatologists think has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, is the foundation for the assertion that it promotes hair growth.

People have used onion juice as a home cure for lustrous, strong hair since the earliest days, and many of them claim to have benefited from this natural hair mask, whose major component is readily available in kitchens. Additionally, it is proven to stop hair loss and promote hair growth.

From a nutritional standpoint, onion juice is high in sulphur, a substance that is thought to stop hair loss and breaking. It helps in improving hair growth and blood circulation and also provides antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

However, it also has downsides and can do the opposite causing hair loss. The simplicity of application makes any homemade cure with a widely available component popular and onion juice can definitely benefit you but can also do some damage.

According to popular belief, applying onion juice to the scalp can promote hair growth in just two weeks. However, it is preferable to utilise it after seeing a dermatologist. This hack might not be useful to everyone. It could cause more damage than benefit. If compared to other people, it can respond differently for some.

Never believe any rumours or social media posts that promise to regenerate hair or provide quick treatment for other hair issues. However, onions can also irritate the scalp and promote hair loss by burning and irritating the scalp. It could be best to refrain from applying onion to the scalp.

Here are the damages onion can do to your hair:

1. Can trigger hair loss

Excess use of onion juice can sensitise the scalp and aggravate hair loss.

2. Can irritate the scalp

Onion juice can lead to a burning sensation, itching, or redness, especially if kept for long.

3. Can lead to dry scalp

Frequent use can dry the scalp as it absorbs natural moisture and oils.

What does Science say about Onion juice and oil?

Although not extensively researched a small study showed that applying onion juice to the scalp twice a day might help hair regrow in some people. Almost 74% of participants had some hair regrowth after 4 weeks, and at 6 weeks about 87% experienced hair regrowth. The participants had alopecia areata, a patchy non-scarring type of hair loss.

Even onion juice alone sometimes causes skin irritation. People with allergies may have symptoms after coming into contact with onion juice on their skin. To determine if you are allergic, use a patch test. If you have hair loss, consult with your dermatologist or trichologist. Do not use home remedies without first contacting a professional.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)