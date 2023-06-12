4 Fashion Tips For A Chic Ethnic Look This Wedding Season

As the wedding season is in full swing, couples eagerly prepare to say "I do" in the radiant warmth of summer. Weddings in the summer are a joyous occasion full of affection, laughter, and stylish outfits. It’s essential to find the ideal balance between looking chic and remaining comfortable when the temperature rises, always remember that being fashionable shouldn’t come at the expense of comfort. By following the below-mentioned summer styling tips, you'll be ready to make a fashion statement while keeping cool and comfortable at any summer wedding you attend.

Yehuda Bitton, the COO and Fashion Designer of Eli Bitton, shares 4 styling pieces of advice for summer weddings that will help you seem effortlessly stylish, whether you’re the bride, a bridesmaid, or a guest.

Opt For Lightweight Fabrics

Bitton shares, the first and foremost step in selecting wedding dresses during summer should be choosing the right fabrics that are comfortable and look chic. Comfort should be the top priority, especially on your special day. Light-weighted fabrics are your best friends for any special occasion in the summer. Always go for breathable fabrics such as cotton, chiffon, silk, and linen, as they allow air circulation and keep you comfortable throughout the event. Light fabrics create a graceful flow in your outfit and boost your confidence when you feel comfortable, adding to its overall charm.

Embrace Floral Prints

Bitton explains, weddings in the summer offer a wide range of choices to create the perfect celebration, from selecting colors and fabrics to incorporating prints. Floral motifs, tropical designs, or subtle stripes can add a playful touch to your outfit. Flowers are a fail-proof option, whether they are gifted or used as a print on a dress, as they always bring about a cheerful atmosphere.

Adding floral prints to your wedding dress is an excellent choice that guarantees a picture-perfect fit for your album. It infuses a sense of freshness and vitality, creating memorable moments. Additionally, it allows you to achieve a trendy, comfortable, and chic look during the summer season. Weddings are joyous occasions, and florals contribute to adding more colors and happiness to your special day.

Choose Vibrant And Pastel Hues

Bitton shares, choosing vibrant colors and pastel hues is always a treat for the eyes during the summer. Wearing vibrant and pastel hues not only provides comfort but also adds a refreshing touch to your wedding. “Who wouldn't love to look vibrant and beautiful on their special occasion while staying comfortable? So choosing the right colors is very important and adds beauty and pleasant appeal to your eyes,” he said.

Summer weddings are the perfect occasions to embrace vibrant and pastel hues that reflect the joyful ambiance. Embrace the spirit of the season by opting for shades such as coral, turquoise, lavender, or soft pinks. These colors not only complement the summer landscape but also bring a refreshing and cheerful vibe to your ensemble.

Pay Attention To Accessories

Bitton explains jewelry can play a game-changing role in enhancing your outfit. It is crucial to be cautious when selecting jewelry, as it can either elevate your look or diminish it. It is not always necessary to wear an abundance of jewelry; sometimes, minimal pieces can have a significant impact and make you look elegantly stylish on your wedding day.

Accessories can greatly enhance your attire and give it a sophisticated touch. To enhance your appearance, opt for statement jewelry such as a breathtaking necklace or a pair of bold earrings. Additionally, remember to include a chic clutch or a small handbag to complete your overall look.

Attending a summer wedding is a delightful experience, and by choosing the perfect chic fit, you can fully embrace the sun-kissed ambiance and create lasting memories. Remember to prioritize comfort, breathability, and lightweight fabrics, while incorporating vibrant colors, prints, and accessories that reflect the joy of the season.