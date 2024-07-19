Synthetic vs. Natural Biotin: Which Fights Hair Fall Better?

Hair loss is a widespread issue impacting millions globally, often reflecting our general health and nutritional well-being. Although genetics are crucial in hair health, deficiencies in nutrients like biotin can worsen hair loss. Fortunately, by comprehending biotin's role and selecting appropriate supplements, you can effectively encourage robust hair growth and address hair loss concerns.

Mihir Gadani, Biotechnologist and co-founder of OZiva shares the difference between synthetic and natural biotin and which helps better fight hair fall:

Understanding Biotin and Its Impact on Hair Health

Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, is a crucial micronutrient that contributes significantly to hair health, skin quality, and nail strength. It plays a vital role in keratin production, the protein that forms the building blocks of hair. A deficiency in biotin can lead to hair thinning, brittleness, and even hair loss.

The daily recommended allowance for biotin isn't officially set by the FDA, but generally, 2-5 mcg is considered sufficient for maintaining hair health. However, in cases of hair fall or loss, this requirement can increase to 30-100 mcg or even more, depending on individual needs.

Natural vs. Synthetic Biotin: The Key Differences

When it comes to biotin supplementation, not all sources are created equal. There's a significant difference between natural, plant-based biotin and its synthetic counterpart.

Natural biotin, particularly D-biotin found in plant sources, is biologically more active compared to synthetic biotin. This means your body can utilize it more efficiently, leading to better results for hair health. Plant-based biotin has a different structure compared to synthetic biotin, making it more easily absorbable by the body. This increased absorption rate means you're getting more benefit from each dose.

Natural biotin sources often come with other beneficial compounds. For instance, plant-based biotin derived from Sesbania Agati extracts offers anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties alongside biotin. Natural biotin can be consumed long-term without side effects, making it a safer choice for ongoing hair health maintenance.

Perhaps most importantly, the only active form of biotin (D-Biotin), when found naturally, is 100 times more biologically active compared to synthetic biotin. This means you're getting a more potent dose with natural sources.

The Power of Plant-Based Biotin

Plant-based biotin, particularly that derived from Sesbania Agati extracts, offers a superior solution for combating hair fall. Clinical studies have shown that plant-based biotin can significantly contribute to thicker, stronger hair in just a few months. For instance, SesZenBio, which utilizes standardized Sesbania leaf extracts, goes beyond just providing biotin. It offers a wider range of benefits, including increased hair density and strengthening hair from the roots.

Plant-based biotin supplements often provide a more holistic solution. They can improve blood circulation in the scalp, promoting healthier follicles and enhancing nutrient absorption. Many plant-based biotin sources naturally contain other hair-healthy nutrients, creating a synergistic effect that synthetic biotin alone cannot provide.

High-quality plant-based biotin supplements, like SesZenBio, offer a standardized 0.5% Biotin content, ensuring a potent and consistent dose in each serving.

Incorporating Biotin into Your Hair Care Routine