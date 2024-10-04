Taming Frizz: Expert Tips To Manage Unruly Hair During Humid Months

As the humidity rises, so does the battle with frizzy hair. The excessive moisture in the air can turn even the sleekest of styles into a mess of unruly strands. But fear not! With a few expert tips and the right care, you can tame your frizz and keep your hair looking smooth and shiny even during the stickiest of summer days.

Raghav Bhambri, Co-Owner, Toni & Guy shares tips to manage unruly frizzy hair during humid months.

1. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Hydration is key to preventing frizz. When your hair is dry, it absorbs moisture from the humid air, leading to puffiness and frizz. Using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner infused with hydrating ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, or coconut oil will keep your hair smooth and hydrated from within.

2. Use a Leave-In Conditioner

A leave-in conditioner is a must-have during humid months. It adds an extra layer of moisture and protection, sealing the hair cuticle to prevent frizz. Apply it to damp hair before styling to keep flyaways in check throughout the day.

3. Opt for Anti-Frizz Serums

A lightweight anti-frizz serum can work wonders by locking in moisture and adding shine. Look for serums that contain silicone, which helps to create a protective barrier around each strand, keeping humidity out and smoothness in.

4. Embrace Heat Styling with Caution

While heat styling can give you that sleek, polished look, too much heat can dry out your hair and lead to more frizz. If you must blow-dry or use hot tools, always apply a heat protectant spray beforehand to minimize damage. Try using a cool air setting to finish off your blow-dry to lock in your style.

5. Towel Dry the Right Way

How you dry your hair matters. Instead of vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel, opt for a microfiber towel or a soft cotton T-shirt to gently pat your hair dry. This reduces friction, which can lead to frizz, and helps maintain your hair’s natural texture.

6. Avoid Overwashing

Overwashing strips your hair of its natural oils, causing it to become dry and frizzy. During humid months, try to limit your shampooing to two or three times a week. On non-wash days, opt for a dry shampoo to absorb excess oil without drying out your hair.

7. Choose the Right Hairstyle

Certain hairstyles are more resistant to humidity. Braids, buns, and ponytails can help keep frizz under control by minimizing the hair’s exposure to moisture. Plus, they can be a stylish way to keep your look fresh during the summer.

8. Silk or Satin Pillowcases

Friction from cotton pillowcases can lead to frizz overnight. Switching to a silk or satin pillowcase reduces the friction and helps maintain your hair’s moisture levels, leading to smoother, shinier hair in the morning.

9. Deep Condition Weekly

A weekly deep conditioning treatment is essential to keep your hair hydrated and strong. Use a rich hair mask with nourishing ingredients like keratin, proteins, or oils to repair any damage and protect against future frizz.

10. Trim Regularly

Split ends and damaged hair are more prone to frizz, so keeping up with regular trims is essential. A trim every 6-8 weeks helps to get rid of any damaged ends, keeping your hair healthy and frizz-free.