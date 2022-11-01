The ultimate guide to wedding wear for men, 10 Outfits and tips

Mens wedding wear: The wedding season has begun, the wedding bells are ringing and you are wondering what to wear to your best friend's wedding this season, do not worry! we got you covered. Men's wear is pretty diverse and with a little addition you can get an exclusive outfit and stand out among the crowd.

We understand that the stress of the wedding season can be daunting. We can't guarantee anything else, but we can undoubtedly guide you to select the best attire from among the variety of wedding wear available for men. There is a wide variety of Indian and western clothing available in the market and all those options can be awfully confusing. So to all the grooms and the best men, we have an ultimate guide for you to put your A-game on right here.

1. Dhoti- kurta

A lot of men even the groom are seen sporting the traditional look with a dhoti and kurta. Wear a solid colour kurta or patterned one with a white dhoti to stand out and be the talk of the wedding, better if you are the groom or you will have rishtas coming to your way boy!

2. Nehru jacket

If you want to wear a kurta pyjama but with don't want to look too simple, put on a fancy silk half jacket. You can go for a floral design or a simple pastel shade can make your ensemble appear vibrant.

3. Go bold with red

You can opt for an all-red item with basic golden accessories of your liking. This outfit can go perfectly for a day or night wedding ceremony.

4. Regal sufiyana

A white pyjama paired with a similar coloured kurta or a bolder colour and to top it off, a chicken Kari dupatta or any from your sister's closet. Simply string these three pieces together and you will find an attractive yet very elegant outfit. For those who are ready to experiment, a mid-length Anarkali kurta can be a fantastic twist.

5. Bandhni fit

Like Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' would say, "a plain kurta with no jazz is so dull, not my style jij". Try this bandhani outfit with no or minimal embroidery work. You can pair it with back jeans or we would suggest going traditional.

6. The Suited-booted

A white shirt, bow tie, black pants and blazer- the recipe for a classic outfit. All black is common but cannot go wrong, however, an off-white, peach or baby pink blazer with little beadwork is such a fresh take on a classic. Do try it once!

7. Bling-it-on

The 90s look is in fashion and with a little bling, you can make outstanding attire. Put on a regular T-shirt and trousers and layer it up with those jazzy blazers from your dad's almirah or you can buy a new one, no stopping you there. Add it with a touch of jewellery and there you have a perfect disco look for that loud cocktail night.

8. A fusion must

For all those sneakerheads we have a special outfit. Go for a monochromatic outfit i.e. one single-colour clothes and put on a light, hand-woven embellished full-sleeve jacket and your favourite kicks. Yes, all those neon green and rainbow ones too!

9. Just out of a movie

An ethnic outfit with mirrorwork is the latest trend. You can see men including men from the film industry are also donning these mirror-work kurtas with matching dupattas. You can wear it with any light colour of pants and a pair of boots for a fucky get-up.

10. Offbeat classic

A formal look for the wedding reception calls for a little sophistication and little sass. The old-school blazer with fancy collar work or embroidery on the shoulder pads will look superb.