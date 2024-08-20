Tips For Managing Oily Skin This Monsoon Season

The monsoon season brings refreshing rains and high humidity, but it also presents a unique challenge for oily skin. The extra moisture in the air can lead to increased sweating and sebum production, which may clog pores and result in acne and a dull complexion.

Here is how you can adjust your skincare routine as shared by Devji Hathiyani, Co-Founder of Dr.Rashel to keep your skin clear and healthy during this rainy season.

Cleanse Regularly

Regular cleansing is vital, especially when the weather is humid. Choose products with neem or vitamin C. Neem helps control oil and fight acne due to its antibacterial properties, while vitamin C brightens the skin and reduces dark spots. Cleansing with these ingredients helps remove excess oil and impurities, keeping your skin fresh.

Exfoliate to Prevent Clogged Pores

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Look for exfoliants with sandalwood extracts and walnut shells to even out your skin tone and reduce pimples. Coffee and de-tan scrubs can also refresh your skin by removing dead cells and tan buildup. For a deeper cleanse, argan scrubs are effective as they remove dirt and pollutants while enriching your skin with vitamin E. Exfoliate twice a week to keep your skin clear without over-stripping its natural oils.

Choose Lightweight Moisturizers

To keep your skin hydrated without adding extra oil, opt for lightweight moisturizers and gels. Tender coconut gel is a good choice, as it hydrates, tightens pores, and has antimicrobial properties that help maintain clean skin. Applying moisturizer can actually regulate the skin's oil production by keeping it hydrated and preventing overcompensation of oil secretion.

Apply Sunscreen Daily

Even in the monsoon, sunscreen is crucial. Use a lightweight gel sunscreen with SPF 60 PA+++ and ingredients like aloe vera or vitamin C to protect your skin from UV rays. These sunscreens are particularly beneficial for oily skin as they are non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores, and they often contain ingredients that help control oil production while providing necessary sun protection. For best results, apply sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, to ensure continuous protection.

Use Serums for Extra Care

Serums deliver concentrated nutrients to the skin. Aloe vera serums are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, promoting a healthy complexion. Vitamin C serums help repair skin cells and reduce dark spots, while serums with niacinamide support skin firmness and smooth texture. Serums formulated for oily skin often contain ingredients like niacinamide and salicylic acid, which help manage sebum production, reduce pore size, and control acne. By using these serums, one can address specific concerns related to oily skin while maintaining a balanced complexion. Serums, especially those targeting oily skin, should be applied twice a day – once in the morning and once at night – to maintain a balanced and healthy complexion.

Incorporate Additional Skincare Products

Neem-infused acne patches can manage acne by absorbing pus and controlling inflammation. Facial kits with aloe vera or vitamin C are also beneficial. Aloe vera soothes and reduces dark spots, while vitamin C brightens the skin and supports collagen production. A vitamin C face mask can further fight free radical damage and rejuvenate your skin.