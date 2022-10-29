Trendy unconventional brides who ditched their traditional lehengas

Bridal attires are just stunning. Most women spend months trying to figure out their D-day outfits and develop many mood boards to be in style. While some choose traditional reds, others choose chic pastels. In any case, people applaud the brides who choose not to wear lehengas to their weddings.

Modern brides are following their unique paths in everything from choosing bold lehenga hues to forgoing typical bridal jewellery sets and donning comfortable bridal sneakers instead of stilettos. However, this year, we spotted some daring real brides who went viral online for their unique bridal attire selections.

We can't wait to show you how gorgeous these beautiful brides looked in their out-of-the-ordinary bridal dresses, from pantsuits to shararas to floor-length Anarkalis!

Let’s take a look at 7 such brides who choose unconventional outfits.

1. Offbeat dress

Several clichés were challenged at Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding, and the bridal attire was one of them. Since her wedding photos were released, Dandekar's red mermaid dress and lengthy veil have become the talk of the town. The famous bride ditched the traditional lehenga in favour of an unconventional ensemble by Monica Shah. In addition, the stunning model and anchor made an unusual bride by applying just a touch of henna to her hands rather than completely covering them in Mehendi. However, her wedding dress took home the prize.

2. Fringed-up saree

The fringed-up silver-white saree will fulfil its promise to steal the show on your wedding day. Nothing enhances a woman's beauty like a saree draped gracefully, emphasising your silhouette. We say it's true after seeing this bride!

3. Embroidered kurta and cigarette pants

This bride looks stunning in her minimal wedding attire. We couldn't decide what we liked more about her entire look- the striking jewellery, the pearls, or the white wedding bouquet. Our hearts were captured by her lengthy, gorgeous veil.

4. Pantsuits

The time when business boardrooms were the only places to wear pantsuits is long gone. Make room for this bride who not only went above and beyond with her wedding attire but also chose an unusual pastel colour for the big day. We love the way she finished off her outfit with Torani's veil and delicate, beautiful jewellery.

5. Sharara ghagra

When we first saw this off-white sharara, it captured our hearts. This full ensemble is the perfect look for the upcoming wedding ceremonies and celebrations when worn with a similar embroidered top. If you're a bride who will frequently be on the dance floor, this attire is a huge source of inspiration for you because it looks so comfortable yet so beautiful.