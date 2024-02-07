Tulsi For Radiant Skin? Benefits Of Adding Holy Basil To Your Daily Skincare

Tulsi, or Holy Basil, has been deeply rooted in India's cultural, religious, and traditional medicinal practices for as long as one can remember. Whether it's for making tea, being a part of Ayurvedic remedies, or being kept as a plant in homes across the country, Tulsi is renowned for having multifaceted benefits. Tulsi is known to offer a natural means of attaining radiant skin and an even complexion.

According to Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder, OZiva, "In totality, Tulsi really transcends its cultural and religious significance to act as a great tool in fighting against hyperpigmentation. Whether it's correcting spots, brightening the skin, reducing dark spots, or combating skin aging, Tulsi presents a comprehensive approach to attaining a radiant and even complexion."

Therefore, here are proactive steps shared by Mihir Gadani to integrate Tulsi into our daily lives to enjoy its full spectrum of benefits and enhance our skincare routine:

Rich In Antioxidants

Tulsi stands as a natural antioxidant powerhouse, combating pigmentation at its root. The antioxidants present in Tulsi act as warriors against free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and, consequently, diminishing pigmentation. This natural defense mechanism unveils a clearer and more even skin tone.

Reduce Pigmentation

Another way in which Tulsi tends to provide a lot of benefits is if it is incorporated into your skin care routine through a face serum. Some even face serums are infused with Phyto Niacinamide extracted from Tulsi, wherein the serum can serve as a potent tool against hyperpigmentation.

Spot Correction &Helps Reducing Dark Spots

There are several anti-pigmentation even face serum that not only minimize pigmentation but also prevent its occurrence with phyto alpha arbutin and reduce existing pigmentation with white peony extract. These serums are proven to engage in spot-spot correction, diminishing dark spots with the calming properties of aloe vera extract. They are also very useful in fighting against scars from overexposure, aging, or previous injuries.

Delays Skin Ageing

As we indulge in Tulsi’s age-defying aspects, it is important to understand that Phyto Niacinamide from Tulsi Extract can have a big say when it comes to your skincare. This powerful ingredient not only delays skin aging by strengthening the skin barrier but also assists in fading acne scars and age spots.

Brighter and More Radiant Skin

White peony and rosemary oil are two such ingredients that can work in tandem to ensure that you have an even tone, which is free from pigmentation and other blemishes. These scientifically proven ingredients, including lumiflora peony, can help you attain much smoother, brighter, and radiant skin, without making use of harmful chemicals that do more harm than good.