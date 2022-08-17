New Delhi: Ditching the sarees and heavy makeup, renowned television actresses share their monsoon fashion and style secrets. From dresses to skirts, natural makeup is what makes their rainy day fashion statements. TV actresses shared their go-to secrets for glowing skin, perfect makeup and on-point fashion statement for monsoon, with IANS.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, 'Gopi Bahu'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known as small screen's 'Gopi Bahu' shared that this season is "best for knee-length skirts and capris". "There are certain things that should be kept in mind during the monsoon. Knee-length skirts and capris are the best options for this season. We should go for half sleeves or sleeveless and frilly, flowing clothes. Use of synthetic clothes should be increased as they dry easily after getting drenched."



She likes to ditch the cakey makeup. "My monsoon makeup tip is to ditch the foundation and go straight in with concealer to keep your makeup light and breezy. Also when you are home, let your skin be free and enjoy the air." As far as the hairstyle is concerned, Devoleena prefers going with a messy ponytail. "It is comfortable and easy to do and can be paired with almost every look. You can use a colourful bandana and some accessories to slay a messy look."

Shubhangi, 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain'

For Shubhangi, it is not easy to look perfect in this season but with the choice of bright colours and loose shirts or kurtis, one can give a simple and fabulous appearance. "The monsoon is undoubtedly one of the most challenging times to look your best. But the season is all about good vibes and having a good time, and the bright colours make it look even more lively during this season. For me, loose shirts, kurtis, and oversized jackets are ideal... My off-shoulder or trim-sleeved tops keep me fresh and are my go-to attire. Also, my colourful umbrella is a staple for the monsoon season."

Excessive sweating makes it tricky for any foundation or compact to stay longer on your skin" and this why the 'Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain' actress chooses waterproof make-up. "When it comes to makeup, it suffers greatly during the monsoon, so I opt for waterproof options and try to keep the use of foundation and concealer on the face to a minimum. For the glow, I use foundation powder or compact or similar products, and my makeup lasts longer and gives me a matte finish on my face. In the monsoons, I prefer matte lipsticks that last longer." Shubhangi goes for organic when it comes to buying skincare products and she advises the same to others.



Rather than adding a million steps to your hair care routine to keep it looking fabulous, she prefers to throw it into cute hairstyles to keep it looking chic and prevent damage. "A ballerina bun or a simple ponytail is a comfortable and easy hairstyle that can be worn with almost any outfit. You can slay a hairdo with a colourful bandana and some accessories. Furthermore, a bandana can provide protection," says Shubhangi.

Tina Phillip, 'Kumkum Bhagya'

'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Tina Phillip has her own style statement and she spills the beans on her fashion mantra. She says: "I ensure that I wear flowy, comfortable dresses with a hoodie to cover my head at all times." So, during monsoon, she makes sure to carry a matching umbrella and gumboots. The actress is known for changing her looks from saris to indo-western dresses.



Talking about skincare, she said: "What's more is that, every day before and after work, I also have a set skincare regime that I religiously follow, where I use homemade face packs which are natural and don`t have any side effects on the skin." "I prefer using haldi, oats, honey, and besan, amongst other things in the pack to avoid pimples and other skin-related issues during monsoon."

Shweta Kawaatra, 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

Shweta Kawaatra, who took the spotlight with the show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', is among those who prefer to be simple. "I prefer cotton shorts and a T-shirt or a soft cotton shirt," says the actress. The actress says she is a no-makeup person and wants to keep her look natural as the use of strong chemicals can harm the skin, especially during monsoon which already causes a lot of skin ailments."



"I prefer not to wear much make-up and keep my hair tied up in a bun as it`s so sticky during monsoons. I wash my face as soon as I wake up in the morning and then apply a non-oily moisturiser and sunscreen. I use sunscreen even if I'm in the house."

Shama Sikander, 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'

Actress Shama Sikander, who made her acting debut with 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', shared that her "all-time favourite is cotton mulmul". "It's super soft and comfy in all seasons, especially for this one. Something flowy in soft pastels has a total monsoon vibe." According to her, the best way to keep the skin glowing is by using less makeup and cleaning the face as many times as possible.



She said: "I keep the makeup light and minimal. I use as few products as possible. I feel we don`t really need many products. I clean my face properly with a makeup remover and then wash it with plain water. Apply my deep hydrating moisturiser and in the daytime, I add sunscreen."

