Wedding fashion: From velvet to unique colours

Wedding fashion: Weddings are knocking our doors and we all are set to look our best and dazzle everyone with our glitz. Talking about fashion and slaying wedding outfits, you have so many options this wedding season. Considering the fact that there are various functions like haldi, mehndi and cocktail, people need to have multiple outfits and for these outfits, you should know how to choose apt outfit for these occasions.

Here are some wedding fashion tips for you to try this wedding season and amp up your look.

Bling it rose-gold

Blingy clothes are the favorites this season. You must have seen celebrities, influencers and others choosing a blingy outfit over the light ones. They make you the center of attraction and people just can’t take their eyes away from you. A rose gold blingy saree, lehenga or co-ord is the perfect outfit for all you ladies. Be ready to receive compliments in the party.

Heavily embroidered pastels

There is no stopping from wearing the attractive and elegant pastels and what adds even more to the beauty is the heavy embroidery. Wearing a heavy embroidered pastel outfit makes you look classy, attractive and fashionista. It gives a rich look which can steal all the limelight of the party. Walk in the party wearing those heavily embroidered pastels and make all the heads turn with your shiny look.

Solid reds

Believe it or not, red is never out of fashion. You don’t even need heavy jewellery or heavy makeup while wearing a red saree. Only a beautiful outfit which is red in colour is enough to give you the glam look. Wear a red georgette saree or red solid lehnga and blow dry your hair. To add elegance, put a little makeup or nude makeup.

Multicolored Indo-westerns

Indo westerns could be comfy and yet the most attractive outfits if carried properly. Last few years has witnessed Indo-westerns replacing the traditional clothes and it is only because of the uniqueness and comfort that it provides to amp up your look. Choosing a multicolored Indo-western outfit could be one of the best decisions as far as wedding fashion is considered.

Black drapes

Black drapes are a very bold move as it gives you that diva look which is a dream look for many girls out there. Wear a black drape saree for the cocktail parties and look your best this wedding season.