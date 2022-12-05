Wedding shopping: Remember these tips before buying your dream outfit

Wedding outfit ideas: When we hear the word 'Wedding', first and foremost the thing that crosses our mind is "What am I going to wear?". In a desire to look our best; we all start our hunt for that perfect dress that will make us look stunning. When so much meaning is ascribed to a single piece of clothing, choosing your dream dress can prove to be an impossible task.

Finding the perfect wedding dress for the D-day isn’t as easy as it sounds. From searching the dress design to the fabric, from the right shop to fitting into that dress, makes the whole process of shopping a daunting experience. So, if you are about to embark on this beautiful yet exhauting path, we have compiled a few essential tips to set you on the right track and make the process of choosing up your dream outfit a little easier.

Here are a few tips you can follow while shopping for your outfits,

1. Set a budget

Knowing the range of your budget is always a better choice. You should know how much you are going to spend on any particular outfit. This will surely make your life easy in shopping generally too. Once you have the budget, then you can sort out the options you have in mind for the outfits. Every wedding outfit differs in terms of quality and price, creating a budget will help you not to overspend on your wedding attire.

2. Search for shops that sell your style

Research and make a list of shops that you can visit in search of your desired outfit. Look for shops in your city, if you have the option of travelling, also look for shops in other cities. Make a list of the shops and check out their online store. Surely you won't have the time and energy to go to 20 shops in one day, so pick one and start. Do not dwell on it too much for too long.

3. Choose a comfortable fabric

Being comfortable in your dress should be THE priority. You are going to eat, dance, sing, walk and talk in this particular outfit. So, it's extremely essential to choose the fabric of your dress with utmost care and thought as every fabric feels different at your the level of comfort.

4. Consider the climate

Climate can take a toll on you on regular days and if you are not dressed according to the season on your wedding day then that's a serious issue. Outfits like sherwani, lehenga, suits come in a variety of fabrics and not all fabrics suit all seasons. It is advisable to avoid heavy fabrics during the summer season as it can lead to uneasiness whereas opting for light fabric during the winter season is also not a smart choice. So, choose the outfit as per the climate and temperature you are anticipating on the wedding day.

5. Start the preparation in advance

You need to remember that wedding outfits like sherwani, suits, kurtas, lehengas etc. take some time to be stitched and fit post all the alterations. There are a number tasks that take place from the time you choose the outfit till the time it is delivered to you after the fittings and cloth selection. So, keep some time at hand to avoid any last-minute hassle.

6. Outfit should compliment your skin and body type

Not every outfit fits all sizes. Choose a wedding outfit that compliments your body and matches your skin tone. The best would be to do research and try an outfit first to get an idea of your look.

7. Get the perfect Size

The worst thing one can do is try a size bigger or smaller and go for it in hopes of fitting into this particular outfit before the wedding day. DON'T buy a dress that is not of your size instead buy a dress that fits you perfectly in the present. It is emotionally devastating if things don't work out the way you want especially with regard to your dress. That is why it is suggested to buy a dress that fits you today and if things turned out well for you then you can go in for a final dress fitting around two weeks before the wedding.

8. Be open-minded

Welcome other options as well. If you find your dream dress, that's awesome! However, if you don't find exactly what you want, you need to keep an open mind. There is a big chance you will find something fabulous, that you never expected yourself to wear. Don't turn down any idea, a dress is not what it seems on the hanger.

Whichever dress you chose, make sure you are present during these precious moments of life, being a part of the celebratory event and enjoying it to the fullest. We hope you dazzle wherever you go.